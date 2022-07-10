Girl struck, killed by vehicle in Weld County

A 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car Saturday in Weld County, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive in Dacono, the TV station reported.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died. As of Sunday morning, authorities had not released her name.

The driver of the car was cooperating with investigators, the TV station reported.

Dacono is about 28 miles north of Denver.