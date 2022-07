A proposal for the City of Canandaigua to sponsor a gun buyback program in not being recommended by City Staff. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Mayor Bob Palumbo asked staff about the potential of holding such a program; however, staffers question if the cost to the city would be worth it when gun buyback programs rarely recover handguns which are the most common type of firearm used in homicides and suicides.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO