Absurdly cute ‘little punk’ bear cub attacks trail camera in Minnesota, video shows

Man hit by car and killed after running into traffic on I-64 near East St. Louis
The Illinois State Police are investigating the fatality.
After car sinks into hole in East St. Louis road, activists call for action on infrastructure
A resident watched his car sink into an East St. Louis street on the Fourth of July.
One dead, one badly injured in plane crash in rural southwestern Illinois, police say
The plane lost altitude for unknown reasons, according to Illinois State Police.
Bison Tosses Man Into A Tree At Yellowstone National Park
I mean, at some point you just stop feeling sorry for people who do really dumb stuff. And I don’t know how many times people need to be reminded, but stay away from bison when you’re in a national park. About 5,000 bison roam Yellowstone National Park, and...
Fisherman Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow In Wyoming
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
Wisconsin Hunter Finds Dead Bald Eagle With Its Talons Stuck In Deer Skull
A Wisconsin turkey hunter stumbled upon one of the more absurd scenes that mother nature has ever painted. This past season, Neal Herrman shot a turkey at daybreak, and then he moved locations to Dunn County and began scouting for his next hunt. However, the turkey he shot wasn’t the...
Yellowstone Lone Wolf With Broken Leg Takes On A Pack Of Coyotes For Bison Carcass
It’s no secret that wolves are not meant to be messed with, as they are potentially some of the most dangerous creatures in the world, especially when they are ready for a nice meal. This video from a group at Yellowstone National Park is the perfect example, proving that...
Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Man ‘Severely Mauled’ in Grizzly Bear Attack While on Backpacking Trip in Remote Wyoming
Earlier this week, officials located a grizzly bear attack victim in the remote wilderness of Wyoming who was on a backpacking trip. The man was hiking through the high country west of Meeteetsi, Wyoming when the grizzly encounter occurred on Monday afternoon. Local Montana station KTVQ News reported the story...
Hiker's mauling by bear in Wyoming mountains happened so fast he couldn't use his bear spray
Meeteetse, Wyo. — A hiker has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly, in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming, the state's Game and Fish agency said Tuesday, adding that it was a "surprise encounter." The man, described by the agency as an...
Angler Wins Lake Superior Tournament with Massive Lake Trout
Chris VanEvera, 45, was was hopeful that he and his crew might win a salmon-trout tournament they’d entered on June 11 out of the town of L’Anse, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was a team event, and VanEvera was part of a five-person group of anglers fishing from their buddy’s 35-foot cabin cruiser, “Meet You There.”
Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.
A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
Can You Believe Someone Let This Reptile Loose in Sloan’s Lake?
People fishing and participating in outdoor activities at Colorado's Sloan's Lake are used to coming across the typical species of wildlife that live in and around the water. Trout, bluegill, and catfish swim freely in Denver's biggest lake and a variety of birds also call this place home. However, an...
Iowa Fisheries Biologists Catch and Release a Massive Flathead Catfish Weighing More than 70 Pounds
Biologists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were conducting a fisheries survey on the sprawling Missouri River last week when they reeled up a massive flathead catfish that weighed 72.4 pounds. A post on the DNR’s Facebook page shows a young employee cradling the 49.5-inch catfish, which appears to be a female that’s about ready to spawn. The fish’s belly is so large and swollen with roe that the DNR employee is barely able to wrap her arm around it.
Heartbreaking update in case of family with toddler who vanished on camping vacation after trip to Walmart
A BOY has been left heartbroken after his mom and half-sister vanished without a trace on a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, her ex-partner Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, were last seen at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine on July 2. Hansen asked Jill and Lydia...
Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park
TALLAHASSEE - A man was playing with his dog at a Florida park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said. Joshua Wells told wildlife authorities that he was playing with his unleashed dog near water at a popular park in Tallahassee on June 6 when the alligator snatched his dog, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Wells, 44, said he grabbed the alligator, cuffing its legs, but realized that was dangerous, according to the report. "He said he quickly realized that was...
‘Extremely rare’ white buffalo calf born – and tribe believes it’s a sign of ‘prayers being answered’
AN EXTREMELY rare white buffalo calf has been born - and a tribe believes it's a sign of "prayers being answered." The unique animal was born to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe. The tribe considers the white buffalo to be the most sacred living creature on the planet,...
6-year-old boy dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake while on a family bike ride in Colorado
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
BHG
The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)
There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon
Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
