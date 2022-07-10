ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Absurdly cute ‘little punk’ bear cub attacks trail camera in Minnesota, video shows

By Madeleine List
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Stevens
Outdoor Life

Angler Wins Lake Superior Tournament with Massive Lake Trout

Chris VanEvera, 45, was was hopeful that he and his crew might win a salmon-trout tournament they’d entered on June 11 out of the town of L’Anse, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was a team event, and VanEvera was part of a five-person group of anglers fishing from their buddy’s 35-foot cabin cruiser, “Meet You There.”
L'ANSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Cub#Wolves#Voyageurs Wolf Project#Tiktok
Outdoor Life

Iowa Fisheries Biologists Catch and Release a Massive Flathead Catfish Weighing More than 70 Pounds

Biologists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were conducting a fisheries survey on the sprawling Missouri River last week when they reeled up a massive flathead catfish that weighed 72.4 pounds. A post on the DNR’s Facebook page shows a young employee cradling the 49.5-inch catfish, which appears to be a female that’s about ready to spawn. The fish’s belly is so large and swollen with roe that the DNR employee is barely able to wrap her arm around it.
IOWA STATE
CBS Miami

Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park

TALLAHASSEE - A man was playing with his dog at a Florida park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said. Joshua Wells told wildlife authorities that he was playing with his unleashed dog near water at a popular park in Tallahassee on June 6 when the alligator snatched his dog, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Wells, 44, said he grabbed the alligator, cuffing its legs, but realized that was dangerous, according to the report. "He said he quickly realized that was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
206
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy