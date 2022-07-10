ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Paula, CA

Ousted from Fillmore railyard, train operator of branch line finds new home in Santa Paula

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Ousted from the Fillmore railyard over a contract dispute, the railroad that operates the area's freight train line has found a site in neighboring Santa Paula for a new temporary railyard, its president said Friday.

Sierra Northern Railway, which began running and maintaining the Santa Paula Branch Line in January, has signed a one-year lease to use the former Santa Paula Hay and Grain facility at 212 N.12th St., said Ken Beard, who is also the railroad's CEO.

The vacant location includes a 4,000-square-foot shop and 1.5 acres of yard.

Sierra Northern will store its trains and maintain them there. The site will also house the railroad's offices. At the same time, Sierra Northern will look for a location to build a permanent railyard along the line, Beard said.

“We are pleased to partner with Santa Paula Hay and Grain and the city of Santa Paula to develop our new base of operations,” he said in a release Tuesday. “We are looking forward to integrating ourselves into the community.”

Bye-bye : Fillmore ousting train operator of branch line from city's railyard

Sierra Northern was awarded a 35-year contract by the Ventura County Transportation Commission in December to operate and maintain the branch line effective Jan. 1. Owned by the commission, the 32-mile line stretches from Ventura through Santa Paula and Fillmore to unincorporated Piru.

Sierra Northern began storing its trains at the Fillmore railyard in February rent-free until a lease agreement with the city could be reached to allow it to continue using the site, Beard said. But months of negotiations failed to produce one by the end of May.

The city then asked the railroad, whose corporate office is in Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, to vacate the yard at 351 Santa Clara St., Beard said.

He said the railroad will start moving out in a few days and expects to be finished by the end of the month.

Commission officials said the railroad's relocation won't impact the agency's contract with it.

Beard said Sierra Northern will continue business as usual during the transition to the new site.

Since Jan. 1, the railroad has begun some freight operations on the line while making repairs to the track, he said. Sierra Northern has also done excursions for motion picture and television productions, he said.

That's a deal: Ventura County approves agreement with new Santa Paula Branch Line rail operator

A sister company, Mendocino Railway, is expected in the near future to start tourist rides on the line, such as the annual Christmas trains, which the Fillmore & Western Railway used to operate, Beard said. Mendocino will move into the new yard, he said.

Fillmore & Western was the branch line's previous operator. It closed last year.

Santa Paula City Manager Dan Singer said Friday that while the city helped Sierra Northern find the new facility, "what we really want to see is the return of tourist-based services and the charm of old classic trains, not freight operations and storage."

Singer and Beard said they didn't immediately know how long the hay and grain site has been vacant.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris. Get a digital subscriptio n

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ousted from Fillmore railyard, train operator of branch line finds new home in Santa Paula

Comments / 3

Frankie Franks
3d ago

Thank Dog we of Santa Paula are FINA go to get our Beloved Trains and Tourist Dollars Back! NOW! City Counsel, pull up your Big Kids Panties and Let’s REVITALIZE OUR CITY!!!The TIME IS NOW!!

Reply(2)
2
 

Santa Clarita Radio

Two Santa Clarita Roads Expected To See Construction Delays This Week

Public Works reminded that two Santa Clarita roads, San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, are to experience delays during construction through Friday. San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway are expected to incur delays as the two Santa Clarita roads are scheduled for construction from Monday, July 11th through Friday, July 15th, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
