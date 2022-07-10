Special Weather Statement issued for Carver, McLeod, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hennepin; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Wright County in central Minnesota * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albertville, or 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rogers around 825 PM CDT. Maple Grove, Champlin, Corcoran and Medina around 830 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brooklyn Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO