AKRON, Ohio — Following Wednesday's funeral for Jayland Walker, his family's legal team held a press conference at the Akron Civic Theatre's Knight Stage. Walker's cousin, Roddray Walker, joined attorneys Bobby DiCello, Ken Abbarno, and Paige White to further discuss Walker's shooting death at the hands of Akron Police. The gathering also featured several "distinguished guests" from outside Summit County, including some who explicitly called for the arrest of the officers who shot Walker.

AKRON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO