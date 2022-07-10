Sandy Hook Fire Chief Dies After Returning From Call

Chief William Halstead Photo Credit: Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department

A longtime Fairfield County fire chief has died after responding to a fire call.

Sandy Hook Fire Chief William "Bill" Halstead, age 72, a lifelong Newtown resident, who has served the department as chief for 44 years, died on Friday, July 8, after responding to a call, according to Sandy Hook Volunteer fire department officials.

"Despite the efforts of SHVFR personnel, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Newtown Police Department officers, the Newtown paramedic, and the Newtown Emergency Communications Center team, Chief Halstead passed shortly after the incident," the department said.

Halstead joined the volunteer department in 1965 at the age of 16, the department said. He has served as chief since 1978, including during the Newtown tragedy.

"We are grateful for his years of service to his hometown," the department added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.