MANISTEE — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is slated to hold its 24th annual Jiingtamok this weekend. Grand entry for the Jiingtamok — or pow wow — is scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be held on the pow wow grounds behind Little River Trading Post gas station at 2596 Loon Drive in Manistee.

