The San Fermín Running of the Bulls Festival ended its third day with two gorings, according to Pamplona hospitals, per the New York Post. Two men were gored by a bull horn in the leg today. A total of seven people needed to be treated for various injuries after today’s event. The Running of the Bulls takes place annually on July 7th through the 14th. Over 1 million spectators gather along the outdoor route from the Corrales de Santo Domingo to Plaza de Toros in Pamplona. They watch thousands of runners flee from six fighting bulls and six steers.

SPAIN ・ 4 DAYS AGO