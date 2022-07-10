Minute by minute by minute Star Lake crowd enjoyed the Doobie Brothers

BURGETTSTOWN − After a hearty cheer from the Pavilion at Star Lake crowd Saturday, following a twangy and satisfying "South City Midnight," the Doobie Brothers' Patrick Simmons addressed the significance of the band being there.

The classic rockers' are celebrating 50 years as a band, he reminded everyone.

Well, technically 52 years, "but we'll call it 50 years, because more than 50 gets a little scary," Simmons said.

Hey, a half century in, the Doobie Brothers are still flying high, evidenced by a musically accomplished, crowd-pleasing performance for a Burgettstown crowd of nearly 9,000.

Hitting the stage a minute early, God bless them, the Doobie Brothers quickly reached cruising speed, launching with "Nobody Play" and "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)," setting the tone for a night of lively, outstanding guitar from Simmons and Tom Johnston, dual drums with hand percussion from Marc Quinones, and nice bits of saxophone seasoning courtesy Marc Russo. The engaging vocal harmonies and well-crafted hooks you've heard on the radio countless times sounded as solid as ever.

Of course, part of the extra draw of this tour is the return of keyboardist-vocalist Michael McDonald, who joined the band three years into its recording career and left the Doobies in 1996, rejoining in 2019, but not in time for the group's show that August at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township.

McDonald's one-of-a-kind, husky and soulful voice added a lot to the Doobies' mix Saturday, and you could sense the extra anticipation in the audience once his vocal cords began tearing into tunes like "Minute by Minute," "What a Fool Believes" and "It Keeps You Running," which he ignited with jaunty, jazzy organ.

"I just want to say how glad I am to be back on stage with these guys," said McDonald, who stayed at his keyboard perch, leaving the front-stage honors to his co-vocalists Simmons and Johnston.

Simmons brought the humorous banter, noting he and fellow co-founder Johnston "wrote a book that's mostly true." ("Long Train Runnin': Our Story of The Doobie Brothers" was released in May.)

Reflecting on writing the 1973 psychedelic-folk song "Clear as The Driven Snow," Simmons said, "I shouldn't have taken that second tab." Performed at Star Lake, with blistering guitar work from Johnston, it sounded a bit prog-rock.

"It Keeps You Running," with plenty of sax from Russo started to meander a bit, before the veteran band brought it in for a tight landing.

Fans rose to their feet to rejoice over the guitar-drenched "Jesus is Just Alright." They'd got more to celebrate with "China Grove," where Johnston delivered on one of rock's most danceable guitar grooves.

The encore began with "Black Water," given a nice touch of violin from multi-instrumentalist John McFee. Simmons, strumming an acoustic, changed the "Mississippi moon" lyrical reference to a Pennsylvania one. Offered the chance, the audience loudly joined in on the multi-part a cappella segment.

McDonald used a church-y organ riff to launch "Takin' It To The Streets." Seasoned with soulful sax and funky hand percussion, it was a treat to hear that song smoothly reach the crescendo of its catchy chorus.

