San Luis Obispo County, CA

The best places to get a sandwich in SLO County, according to Yelp

By John Lynch
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUppE_0gapzlF800

Some sandwich shops on the Central Coast are a cut above the rest, according to Yelp.com .

The review site listed eight sandwich shops on the Central Coast — including six in San Luis Obispo County — as being some of the best in the region.

Yelp’s review scores are based on aggregating data from hundreds of reviewers on a five-star system. Here are the best sandwich shops in SLO County.

De Palo & Sons

Location: 1777, 2665 Shell Beach Rd #L, Pismo Beach

Info: 805-773-1589

This deli is located in a neighborhood market, meaning it’s surrounded by plenty of ways to up your sandwich game.

De Palo & Sons offers plenty of traditional sandwiches and curated gourmet goods, including their own bolognese sauce.

This “gem of a market,” as one reviewer put it, “must be full of sandwich wizards.”

Be sure not to skimp on dessert, either, as this shop makes fresh cakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyDNf_0gapzlF800
Lincoln Market and Deli’s Tassajara Delight combines turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey jalapeño sauce on sliced sourdough. The Tribune

Lincoln Market & Deli

Location: 496 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-543-3443 or lincolnmarketanddeli.com

Described by some reviews as having the best sandwiches in SLO, this market and deli combination features some unique menu items like its Dutch crunch sandwich and banh mi sandwich.

Built in 1941, this shop is a local favorite for its service and, more importantly, sandwiches. Its market is definitely worth a look, too, as this reviewer pointed out:

“Although the food was good, the real star of the deli was the market part of the business. It seems to be a carefully curated local artist shop that was more boutique than market.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onQfy_0gapzlF800
Evan Martz, Jillian Montgomery and Geoff Montgomery have opened the Morro Bay Butcher & Deli on Main Street. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Morro Bay Butcher & Deli

Location: 911 Main St., Morro Bay

Info: 805-225-1440 or www.morrobaybutcher.com

This new addition to Morro Bay offers meats, artisan cheeses and sandwiches by the bay.

Featuring menu items like garden grilled cheese and chicken pesto sandwiches, reviewers highlighted high-quality ingredients as a plus for this shop.

“Taking a bite of it after months of dreaming about it was like being in ecstasy!” one reviewer said.

Please note that the hours for this business are slightly different from other shops on this list, as it is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRHZi_0gapzlF800
Colony Market and Deli added wood-fired pizza to its menu options in March 2022. Photo courtesy of Colony Market & Deli

Colony Market and Deli

Location: 6040 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Info: 805-460-6252 or colonymarketanddeli.com

Voted the No. 1 lunch spot in the North County for three years running, this shop has it all.

From burgers to sandwiches to duck fat fries and a large assortment of beer and wine, Colony Market & Deli has plenty of choices for customers, including healthy options.

Many reviewers pointed to the setting and atmosphere as a draw for the shop, with a pleasant staff to boot.

“If you have a hankering for the good stuff, this is your place,” read one review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLbG2_0gapzlF800
The Tropical Vacation sandwich from High Street Deli in San Luis Obispo. Gabby Ferreira/gferreira@thetribunenews.com

High Street Market & Deli

Location: 350 High St., San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-541-4738 or www.highstdeli.com

This nearly 100-year-old deli promises an “old school vibe” and “kick-ass sandos.”

You can build your own sandwich or peruse a menu of 18 other house sandwiches, including the Highzenburger, which consists of homemeade meatloaf, bacon, melted cheddar, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, the works and romaine on a brioche bun. Sounds like a mouthful either way!

Some reviewers also noted that after 4:20 each day, orders are half price or a flat $7.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEeH3_0gapzlF800
Jason Joseph, left, his wife, Kacey, and Nick Stieb are the owners of Hoagies, a Rasta-themed restaurant in Pismo Beach. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Hoagies

Location: 580 Cypress St. N 5, Pismo Beach

Info: 805-773-3580 or hoagiesca.com

Last but certainly not least, this beachside restaurant serves more beach-appropriate fare alongside its selection of sandwiches.

The “Home of the Pismo wrap” (a wrap filled with smoked tri-tip, pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, avocados and curly fries) is also home to battered fish and chips, clam chowder and assorted sandwiches.

Reviewers gave particular praise to the curly fries, which one reviewer described as “absolutely divine.”

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 3-11

On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for falsely representing oneself as another.
PASO ROBLES, CA
