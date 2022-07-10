ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan QB Cade McNamara to recount first recruiting visit from Jim Harbaugh with REVEL Moments

By Trevor Ritchie about 5 hours
 4 days ago
(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Cade McNamara is set for episode two of “The Leader” series with REVEL Moments on Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. The Michigan signal caller will recount his childhood in Nevada, the first time Jim Harbaugh visited his hometown and ultimately how his football journey led him to Ann Arbor.

REVEL Moments is a “live, virtual platform where athletes share stories, relive moments and engage with their biggest fans.” Tickets are available for just $10 on the website now. This ‘moment’ will last roughly 45-60 minutes, but early attendance is encouraged in order to enjoy bonus content. Attendees will be visible to McNamara.

McNamara via Twitter: “Join me on @revelmoments on Wednesday, July 13th as we cover my Coach Harbaugh home visit and what led me to Michigan. Go Blue and see you there!”

What to expect

Via revelmoments.com:

  • Hear and understand the human behind the athlete, Cade McNamara
  • Get a chance to shape the stories that you would like to hear about in advance of the event
  • Have a great experience through professional moderation
  • Have a chance to interact live with Cade McNamara

“REVEL Moments events are meant to feel intimate and have been crafted so you feel like you are in a small setting, truly learning who your host is. The number of tickets issued for each event will vary and always be limited.”

Junior recap: Michigan QB Cade McNamara

McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while starting all 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021. His junior campaign included bragging rights over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. The Reno, Nev. native is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a two-time letterman and an All-Big Ten selection.

Discuss on The Fort!

