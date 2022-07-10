Electric Adidas 3SSB Championship game New World vs. Team Loaded Va goes into Triple-Overtime

Team Loaded VA vs. New World in the Adidas 3SSB Championship game (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

The stage was set for the Adidas 3SSB Circuit Championships. New World vs. Team Loaded Va., DMV vs. Central Virginia. All these players know each other; they have played with and against one another their entire lives.

Adding to the electricity, the game went into triple-overtime. It was an absolutely incredible environment from start to finish.

The players

New World is led by their four-star trio of 2023 Jamie Kaiser and 2024’s Khani Rooths and Jaeden Mustaf. Kaiser is a 6-foot-5 wing with over 20 offers and will be narrowing his list soon. Rooths is the No. 11 player in the 2023 class. The hyper-athletic forward has ten or so high major offers. Mustaf is a top-50 ranked combo guard. He is strong and explosive and lives in the paint.

Babacar Mbengue, a 2023 7-footer, has had a significant impact around the rim for New World the entire week.

The breakout story of the Adidas 3SSB Championship weekend has been Team Loaded Va shooting guard Davin Cosby. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has added seven offers this week, and his recruitment has jumped to high major status.

2023 Four-star Dennis Parker, Jr. has been his usual steady self, on both ends of the floor, all week. 2024 four-star Rob Dockery is an intriguing secondary handler with great floor vision. 3-star Carter Lang has been a double-double threat each game.

College Coaches watching

Upwards of 75 college coaches were watching. Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Kevin Keatts (NC State), Patrick Ewing (Georgetown), and Mike Woodson (Indiana) were among them.

Assistants from Wake Forest, Maryland, South Carolina, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Richmond, South Florida, SMU, Cincinnati, Marshall, Virginia, and Mississippi State were in line to watch the action.

The game

Simply put, this game was a tug of war. A low-scoring battle that obviously meant a lot to both programs. College coaches surrounded the floor, and parents, fans, and the younger teams for each program were throughout the 3,000-seat arena.

Davin Cosby’s shot-making and Jaeden Mustaf’s ability to touch the paint were two things that stood out throughout the game.

While Cosby only made three threes, they all seemed to happen at the most opportune times. He has an aggressive and crafty wing handle. He finished the championship with 18 points.

Mustaf was aggressive, attacking the paint in straight lines the entire game. He got to the free-throw line often, going 15 of 20 from the stripe and putting consistent pressure on the defense, making play after play. Mustaf also finished with double-digit rebounds and multiple steals. He was awarded the game MVP after his 25-point performance.

Just like in the semi-finals, Dennis Parker, Jr. carried the load for Team Loaded Va in the final few minutes of the second half. His aggressive two-way play created opportunities and he capitalized to send the game into overtime. All 13 of Parker, Jr.’s points came in the second half.