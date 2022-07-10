JD PicKell reveals expectations for TreVeyon Henderson in 2022

Harry How via Getty Images.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Ohio State offense is expected to be high-powered, explosive, and downright dominant. The Buckeyes have a plethora of playmakers, even after losing multiple weapons in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of those key offensive stars is running back TreVeyon Henderson.

On3’s J.D. PicKell recently broke down some of the keys to success in 2022 for Ohio State, and Henderson was right there at the top. PicKell expects the star running back, who is among the betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, to put up big numbers yet again in his second season.

“The third thing that you can expect from Ohio State is TreVeyon Henderson – there’s no sophomore slump coming for him. He is going to ball again,” PicKell said. “Again, he’s going to put up huge numbers. Last year was over 1,200 yards rushing, but he did that in only 14 carries per game for what a lot of people would consider to be the best running back in the Big Ten, if not the country. TreVeyon Henderson needs to see more of the football, he will see more of the football, and that’s just going to make everybody else’s job easier.”

As a freshman last season at Ohio State, Henderson had 183 carries for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He also had 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Henderson averaged just over 14 carries per game last season, and PicKell wants to see even more involvement for the talented threat out of the backfield.

If Henderson is more involved, it will take weight off of CJ Stroud’s shoulders, which will only help the Buckeyes reach new heights offensively.

“For CJ Stroud to be able to hand the ball to TreVeyon Henderson and then off of that to do some play action and have their receivers running even more open downfield, that’s going to be big for Ohio State,” added PicKell. “But expect for TreVeyon Henderson to put up big numbers again, potentially better than his freshman season because he’s going to get more carries. He needs to see more carries. If he doesn’t see more than 14 carries per game, it’s because they’re blowing everybody else out of the water and he’s chilling on the bench at halftime sipping some Gatorade watching everybody else do the work in the third and fourth quarter.

“So TreVeyon Henderson, another big year is ahead for him.”