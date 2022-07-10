ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Gene Chizik details recruiting differences at UNC, impact of NIL

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8PGX_0gapz1v500
Grant Halverson via Getty Images.

Gene Chizik recognizes recruiting has changed with the advent on NIL, but the barebones of the art form are still the same for the North Carolina defensive coordinator.

During a press conference earlier this month, Chizik spoke about the differences in recruiting since NIL became official, and how he gets the job done on the trail.

“It’s a whirlwind. It’s been interesting for me to learn the nuances now. I mean, obviously it’s different when you’re having NIL discussions and you have — there’s a lot of different things on the table that weren’t there before. But I still think the fundamentals of recruiting haven’t changed,” began Chizik. “These kids that are interested in North Carolina, the lion share of these guys want a great education. They want a chance to be able to play and win at the highest level. And they want the chance to go and play in the NFL. I mean, that’s never changing.

“So, I think one of the things Coach [Mack] Brown has done here, just like he did when we were together at Texas. He’s brought in some fantastic talent, because the culture is right, and it’s all about relationships. That’ll never change. People are going to talk about the NIL, and we know that there’s influence with all these other factors out there, but normally, normally speaking, recruiting is still about relationships, and it’s still about developing those relationships and making sure that these guys know that when you come here, we can develop you as a player. That’s been a huge emphasis with us when we start talking recruiting. We talk about, don’t tell them you’re going to develop them. We have to show them how.

“So, we’ve spent a lot of time with recruits coming in defensively on, tell me how we’re going to develop them. Don’t tell me you’re going to develop them, show me the plan to develop them. What does that look like? So, when you have relationships, you can show that you have the ability to develop these guys and get them where they want to be at the next level, and you throw in this amazing education that this university provides, then it makes recruiting easier. Never easy, but easier.”

Continuing, Chizik added that all NIL discussions are taken care of by another department, so Chizik is able to speak strictly football with the recruits he’s trying to get to bring their talents to the program.

“I think what Coach [Brown] has done is he’s done a great job of — we have silos of people that handle that, and that great for us,” added Chizik. “We’re never in those — I haven’t had one discussion with one human about that. I mean, that’s not our wheelhouse, right? That’s for somebody else who actually has an expertise in that.

“Our job is to again, develop relationships with these guys, show them how we can develop them and show them that they’re going to have an opportunity to come to North Carolina to win. That’s kind of what we hang out hat on defensively— well, everywhere, but especially defensively.”

Everybody has had to adjust their recruiting since the advent of NIL, and Gene Chizik’s strategy with North Carolina is one of the most interesting. Time will tell how it works out for the Tar Heels, but it’s evident the program has a plan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC. Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign. The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign. That's putting it lightly... "Since we don't control the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Chizik
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to surprising SEC report

After last month’s shocking news that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten by the 2024 season, most assumed more groundbreaking college football realignment was imminent. But that might not be the case. According to a report from Saturday Down South, the SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Recruiting#Nil#American Football#College Football
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Top 5 prospect Justin Edwards sets commitment date

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep 5-star forward No. 3 overall prospect Justin Edwards will announce his college decision on Monday, July 25, just after the conclusion of Peach Jam, he announced on Instagram Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. In late April,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

College football expert makes prediction for CFB Playoff field

A noted college football pundit recently went on record with his prediction for the four teams that will appear in the College Football Playoff this season. Phil Steele, well known for his preseason magazine and college football expertise, said during an appearance on The Morning Show With John And Hugh on 92.9 FM The Game that he sees Clemson being among the teams in the four-team CFP field.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NoleGameday

Florida State walk-on offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

Transfer portal activity has slowed down some this summer after a crazy few months during the spring. With only a couple of weeks left until teams across the country begin fall camp, there aren't many roster spots remaining. Rather than look to the portal, Florida State will probably elevate a few walk-ons to scholarship players (CJ Campbell, Preston Daniel, Dante Anderson) to get to the 85-man limit.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy