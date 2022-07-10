Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 12:04PM EDT by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick Dense Fog Expected Along the Higher Terrain of the Blue Ridge Light rain continues to fall across the region in association with a weak cold front that has drifted just south of the area. The combination of the persistent light rain and moist easterly flow along the Blue Ridge has resulted in low clouds intersecting the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge and thus equating to very dense fog. Elevations at or above 2500 ft. will be particularly susceptible to very dense fog with visibility near 0 miles in these areas. This will include the vast majority of the Blue Ridge Parkway across northwest North Carolina into southwest Virginia. This will also include portions of Interstate 77 from the Virginia/North Carolina line through Fancy Gap and Hillsville. Many other roads that track across the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge and surrounding mountains with elevations above 2500 ft. will be impacted as well such as U.S. 52 and U.S. 58. If you are planning travel in these areas through early afternoon today, including most of the Blue Ridge Parkway and portions of Interstate 77, U.S. 52, U.S. 58, as well as other roads and highways in these areas, be alert as you climb into and traverse the higher terrain for areas of very dense fog with visibility near zero. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights, leave extra distance between you the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Keep in mind that deer and other animals may dart out in front of your vehicle with little advanced warning and will be nearly impossible to see in such dense fog. Conditions should begin to slowly improve during the early afternoon as precipitation decreases and clouds begin to lift a bit higher. The latest weather information, including watches, warnings and advisories, can always be obtained on our web site at www.weather.gov/rnk.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO