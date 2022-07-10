ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best NFL fit for USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees in 2023 NFL Draft

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

The folks over at PFF recently did an extensive preview of the 2023 NFL Draft where they looked at each team and plucked out one current college player they believe could help them out the most next offseason.

One of the players PFF singled out was USC’s own Andrew Vorhees (of no relation to Jason). The mammoth-framed Vorhees is the elder statesman of the Trojans’ offensive line. His leadership should help oversee the switch to Lincoln Riley, especially on the offensive side.

After a career year in 2021, PFF predicts Vorhees will only further prove his NFL potential in year six. Here’s where they believe he fits best at the next level and why:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: OL ANDREW VORHEES, USC

“With no first-round pick to speak of, the 49ers will have to upgrade the interior of their offensive line in other ways. The good news is that’s one position where Day 1 starters are commonplace outside the first round. Vorhees should hit the ground NFL-ready as a sixth-year player and fifth-year starter. He had a breakout 2021, where he earned a 90.0 overall grade.”

Vorhees to the Niners? Home to one of the best-executed blocking schemes in the entire NFL. Pro people rave about head coach Kyle Shanahan and his zone-running philosophy. Apparently PFF sees Vorhees as a nice fit alongside the already-stellar group. For offensive linemen, very few places are better at putting the big fellas in such a good position to succeed.

However, several pillars of the offensive coaching staff fled for bigger and better opportunities following last season. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel took off all the way across the country to head up the Miami Dolphins. Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangerello and offensive line assistant Zach Yenser are now OC and O-line coaches at the college level with Kentucky. And 2021-22 starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely played his way out of the job in last year’s Playoffs. Lest we forget Deebo Samuel, who is currently in a contract dispute and may not be on the team come fall.

All told, quite a large changing of the guard in the Bay Area. So if Vorhees was to be picked up by San Francisco, he may be entering a unit with an entirely new identity compared to the 49ers offenses of the last few season.

Overall, though, high praise for the USC offensive lineman. After splitting time at left guard and left tackle last season on his way to All-American honors, Vorhees is a surefire starter in Lincoln Riley’s first season and could pave the way to an NFL Draft selection next spring.

