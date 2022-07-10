Dak Prescott details return from injury, how he keeps his body in shape

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott is feeling better than ever in preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

With training camp near, the Cowboys quarterback believes he’s in the “best shape” he’s ever been in. Speaking to reporters while working his annual kids camp at The Star in Frisco, the Dallas quarterback revealed his excitement level to get the season started.

“I’m super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited,” Prescott told reporters, per the Cowboys’ website. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in. So, it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Continuing, Prescott isn’t just running his mouth — he’s made the necessary moves this offseason to ensure he would be a new man when training camp rolls along.

“One, just because of my movement,” the Cowboys quarterback elaborated. “I got a PT in the offseason — someone I’ve worked with throughout the last year. I’ve paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it’s vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches.

“I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

Evidently, Prescott has deployed the Tom Brady school of thought, vigorously taking care of his body as the first key to success in the NFL. However, the former Mississippi State quarterback isn’t forgetting to train his mind, revealing football is always on his brain, no matter the situation.

“I’m never not thinking about football,” added Prescott. “So, yeah, physically and I try to put myself in situations where maybe it’s The Bahamas or different ways you can’t get around football. You’re almost forced to relax your mind a little bit and put all of that stuff away.

“So, now we’re back. We’re two weeks close to it. I think I need to get my mind back into it as far as the scheme and just everything. Super excited.”

Dak Prescott was great last season, but it’s evident the Cowboys star is taking the steps needed to bring his game to the next level. No matter what, you can’t say the former Mississippi State star isn’t putting in the work.