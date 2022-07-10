ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott details return from injury, how he keeps his body in shape

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEBew_0gapyovW00
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott is feeling better than ever in preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

With training camp near, the Cowboys quarterback believes he’s in the “best shape” he’s ever been in. Speaking to reporters while working his annual kids camp at The Star in Frisco, the Dallas quarterback revealed his excitement level to get the season started.

“I’m super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited,” Prescott told reporters, per the Cowboys’ website. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in. So, it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Continuing, Prescott isn’t just running his mouth — he’s made the necessary moves this offseason to ensure he would be a new man when training camp rolls along.

“One, just because of my movement,” the Cowboys quarterback elaborated. “I got a PT in the offseason — someone I’ve worked with throughout the last year. I’ve paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it’s vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches.

“I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

Evidently, Prescott has deployed the Tom Brady school of thought, vigorously taking care of his body as the first key to success in the NFL. However, the former Mississippi State quarterback isn’t forgetting to train his mind, revealing football is always on his brain, no matter the situation.

“I’m never not thinking about football,” added Prescott. “So, yeah, physically and I try to put myself in situations where maybe it’s The Bahamas or different ways you can’t get around football. You’re almost forced to relax your mind a little bit and put all of that stuff away.

“So, now we’re back. We’re two weeks close to it. I think I need to get my mind back into it as far as the scheme and just everything. Super excited.”

Dak Prescott was great last season, but it’s evident the Cowboys star is taking the steps needed to bring his game to the next level. No matter what, you can’t say the former Mississippi State star isn’t putting in the work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he’s entering the 2022 season in the best shape of his life. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” Prescott said via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “So it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
On3.com

New projection for 4-star QB to Auburn

Four-star 2024 quarterback Air Noland of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has visited Auburn “five or six times,” he told Auburn Live last week. Now, he plans to return for Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event later this month. That alone is significant. Now consider this:. He has...
AUBURN, AL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys O-Line: Should Dallas Sign Free Agent Help?

Duane Brown. Eric Fisher. Nate Solder. Riley Reiff. Offensive linemen are, relatively speaking, a no-name bunch. Yet at this moment in free agency, it so happens that those four accomplished O-linemen remain unsigned and available. Do the Dallas Cowboys need to make a call?. As the Cowboys march toward the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
On3.com

Texas A&M Football: Las Vegas releases early point spreads for 5 games on Aggies schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies once again shoulder high expectations heading into the 2022 season. Going into Jimbo Fisher’s fifth season in College Station, Aggie fans are ready to finally see their guys ascend to the College Football Playoffs. This week, Las Vegas oddsmakers released the point spreads for some of Texas A&M’s most critical 2022 matchups – Miami, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and LSU.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

2022 Big 12 Media Days Live Updates

ARLINGTON, Texas — Talking season has arrived. Inside Texas is on location at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, for the annual Big 12 Media Days. This is a place where media can ask Big 12 administrators for the latest info available regarding conference realignment and coaches and players about what to look for from their teams this upcoming season.
DALLAS, TX
RamDigest

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

Given the fact that they've actually done it, there is nothing controversial about saying the Los Angeles Rams are a true contender. So Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, who just produced his annual list of a dozen teams "that can win the Super Bowl,'' isn't trying to be controversial. He's just trying to be accurate.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Free-Agent Possibilities at Saints Positions of Concern

In just nine days, rookies report to the New Orleans Saints facility to officially open the team’s 2022 training camp. Veterans report one week later, on July 27. The Saints are looking to return to the postseason this season after missing the playoffs for the first time in five years during an injury-marred 2021 campaign.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy