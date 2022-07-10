Oregon softball adds three players via the transfer portal

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After experiencing some significant departures from the program this offseason, Oregon softball has retooled and added three players via the transfer portal over the past week.

Ducks’ softball coach Melyssa Lombardi announced that her program has landed commitments from former Loyola Marymount infielder Alyssa Daniell, former Duke outfielder Kyla Morris, and former UNC Greensboro pitcher Morgan Scott.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Alyssa, Kyla and Morgan joining the program,” said Lombardi. “All three student-athletes bring a tremendous amount of experience which will strengthen an already seasoned team.”

Daniell, a Happy Valley, Or., native, was the Oregon 6A state player of the year as a senior at Clackamas High in 2018. At Loyola Marymount, she was a two-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection. As a sophomore in 2022, she hit .357 with 10 doubles and seven home runs while helping the Lions win the WCC title and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.

“Alyssa is one of the best defenders in our game and we are excited for her to be returning back to Oregon,” said Lombardi. “She has the ability to change the game with one swing. She will be able to contribute to our program right away.”

Morris is an elite defender and baserunner who hit 263 in 55 games (52 starts) and scored 21 runs while stealing 11 bases for Duke as a senior in 2022.

“I like the experience that Kyla brings to our team,” said Lombardi. “As another left-handed bat with speed, she will add a lot of depth to our lineup. She has the ability to create a lot of havoc on the base path which fits perfectly with our offensive strategy. We are excited to see Kyla fly around the bases as a Duck.”

Scott figures to provide a major boost on the mound for the Ducks. She was a two-time Southern Conference pitcher of the year and struck out a school-record 286 batters in 249 innings for UNC Greensboro. In 2022, Scott logged the second-most innings of any pitcher in the nation.

“Morgan is an elite pitcher who will add a lot of talent and depth to our pitching staff,” said Lombardi. “We saw firsthand what a tremendous competitor she is and our fans are really going to enjoy watching her pitch.”