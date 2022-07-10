ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon softball adds three players via the transfer portal

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPuHx_0gapymA400
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After experiencing some significant departures from the program this offseason, Oregon softball has retooled and added three players via the transfer portal over the past week.

Ducks’ softball coach Melyssa Lombardi announced that her program has landed commitments from former Loyola Marymount infielder Alyssa Daniell, former Duke outfielder Kyla Morris, and former UNC Greensboro pitcher Morgan Scott.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Alyssa, Kyla and Morgan joining the program,” said Lombardi. “All three student-athletes bring a tremendous amount of experience which will strengthen an already seasoned team.”

Daniell, a Happy Valley, Or., native, was the Oregon 6A state player of the year as a senior at Clackamas High in 2018. At Loyola Marymount, she was a two-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection. As a sophomore in 2022, she hit .357 with 10 doubles and seven home runs while helping the Lions win the WCC title and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.

“Alyssa is one of the best defenders in our game and we are excited for her to be returning back to Oregon,” said Lombardi. “She has the ability to change the game with one swing. She will be able to contribute to our program right away.”

Morris is an elite defender and baserunner who hit 263 in 55 games (52 starts) and scored 21 runs while stealing 11 bases for Duke as a senior in 2022.

“I like the experience that Kyla brings to our team,” said Lombardi. “As another left-handed bat with speed, she will add a lot of depth to our lineup. She has the ability to create a lot of havoc on the base path which fits perfectly with our offensive strategy. We are excited to see Kyla fly around the bases as a Duck.”

Scott figures to provide a major boost on the mound for the Ducks. She was a two-time Southern Conference pitcher of the year and struck out a school-record 286 batters in 249 innings for UNC Greensboro. In 2022, Scott logged the second-most innings of any pitcher in the nation.

“Morgan is an elite pitcher who will add a lot of talent and depth to our pitching staff,” said Lombardi. “We saw firsthand what a tremendous competitor she is and our fans are really going to enjoy watching her pitch.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Former Duck Sabally joins Sacramento State coaching staff

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon women's basketball star Nyara Sabally is joining the coaching staff at Sacramento State. Sabally, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, will reunite with former UO assistant coach Mark Campbell, who is now head coach of the Hornets. Sabally is a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SportsGrid

2022 Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Year 1 of the Dan Lanning era begins in Eugene, and the Oregon Ducks set their sights on a PAC-12 Championship. It won’t be easy, but the other two consensus top team teams in the conference (Utah and USC) reside in the South. The Ducks lose a lot from...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

UCLA’s Newfound Cash Comes With a Steep Price

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Sports Business Journal

World Athletics Championships come to Track Town with much at stake

Eugene, Ore., is "going global" starting Friday as "about 2,000 athletes from 200 countries will descend upon Hayward Field" for the 10-day World Athletics Championships meet, according to a front-page piece by Hansen & Duvernay of the Eugene REGISTER-GUARD. Eugene for seven-plus decades has had the sport of track and field "engrained in its identity and embraced by its community like nowhere else" in the U.S. But this is the first time the World Championships have been held in the U.S. in its 39-year history. Hayward Field, which is the "spiritual home to the domestic track and field community," was torn down in 2018 and rebuilt into a $300M, "state-of-the-art facility" that reopened in 2021. Through the years it has "hosted more major meets than any other facility" in the U.S., though it will now finally host the "crown jewel" in the world championship meet. USA Track & Field President Vin Lananna said, "If there’s any community that deserves to host that first-ever world championship in the United States, it’s Track Town, USA." Hayward Field has "historically delivered when it comes to destination viewing for track and field." The Olympic Trials in 2016 drew 176,972 fans and "set a single-day attendance record of 22,944." However, total attendance at the USATF Outdoor Championships two weeks ago was "just 13,306, an all-time low for that meet at Hayward Field." But, organizers for the world championship expressed in April that ticket sales for the meet have "not been a concern." With the addition of temporary seating, capacity will "be closer to 20,000 for the meet" (Eugene REGISTER-GUARD, 7/10).
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Unc Greensboro#West Coast Conference#Duke#Clackamas High#Lions#Wcc#The Ncaa Tournament
beachconnection.net

The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video

(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
KVAL

Oregon Country fair concludes weekend events

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Country Fair wrapped up its weekend events Sunday. Thousands of people dressed in colorful costumes to celebrate the return of the iconic event. Fairgoers were greeted by stilt walkers and women on aerial silks. "The stilt walkers they welcome people in and there's just nothing...
VENETA, OR
philomathnews.com

Rodeo rises from the ashes for one of its best-ever years

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo wrapped up its three nights of rodeo performances on Saturday night with impressive attendance numbers — a welcomed sight after watching one of the arena’s grandstand sections go up in flames just a week and a half earlier. The organization’s board of directors...
PHILOMATH, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
klcc.org

Protect your trees: Emerald Ash Borers have arrived in Oregon

It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Blues Legend Salgado Shakes It Up in Oregon Coast's Florence Friday

(Florence, Oregon) – That sometimes raw and gritty voice – but always a powerful one – pairs nicely with that adept yet commanding harmonica. Together they wield pain and joy in a musical weapon, cutting you down the middle, emotionally – as well as raising the hairs on the back of your neck. Behind all that is a legend in the Pacific Northwest, having helped inspire a major cultural phenomenon in the early '80s in the form of The Blues Brothers. Bluesman Curtis Salgado has been strutting the stages of the region since the mid '70s during Eugene's blues heyday, and this Friday, July 15, he settles in for more grooves in the central Oregon coast town of Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
point2homes.com

1215 SW 35th St, Corvallis, Benton County, OR, 97333

Listed by BRYSON LEWIS with CENTURION REAL ESTATE SERVICES. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Don’t miss your chance at this beautifully updated 4 bedroom home on a half acre! Home features remodeled kitchen, master suite on the main(new shower), new roof, gas FA heat, central AC, new hot tub, and hardwood floors! The massive fenced yard is an in-town oasis and a gardeners delight featuring peach, pear, apple, plum trees, blueberries & more! Amazing Corvallis location is walking distance to OSU, schools, close to shopping, downtown, etc. This is a rare gem that you don't want to miss!
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY COULD BE THE SECOND HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG

Monday could be the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, if the mercury hits the expected temperature. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the high is slated to be 98 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. June 26th was the hottest day of the year so far. That’s when it got to 100 degrees.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Country Fair adds spaces for marginalized attendees

The Oregon Country Fair wrapped up its three-day run on Sunday. A new feature of this year’s event was an area that aimed to give marginalized communities a break. The Rainbow Connection and BIPOC Sanctuary offered educational resources for the public and private areas for Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ attendees.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy