Raleigh, NC

NC State baseball adds shortstop transfer

By Matt Carter about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAqlq_0gapyjVt00
NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent (Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State baseball has added its fourth transfer portal addition of the offseason. Former Texas A&M starting shortstop Kalae Harrison announced he was headed to the Wolfpack.

Harrison started all 56 games at shortstop for Texas A&M in 2021, his freshman season. Harrison batted .224 with a couple of homers and 26 runs batted in (RBI) while scoring 25 runs. He also had five doubles and walked 23 times for a .311 on-base percentage. In the field, Harrison had a .943 fielding percentage and led the team with 120 assists while committing 11 errors.

A back injury limited Harrison to just 19 games, 13 of them starts, in 2022. He was 6 of 37 at the plate with a couple of doubles and four RBI. He had a .962 fielding percentage. Texas A&M reached the College World Series this year.

NC State’s primary two shortstops this season were Josh Hood and Payton Green. Green struggled in the field, finishing the year with 16 errors and an .878 fielding percentage in his rookie season. After starting out at shortstop, Green moved to third and switched places with Hood.

Hood, who is a potential top-10 round pick in next weekend’s MLB Draft, had a .945 fielding percentage and 12 errors while leading the team with 139 assists.

Latest NC State Baseball Transfer Commit

Harrison joins Oregon left-handed pitcher Rio Britton, Davidson outfielder Parker Nolan and Old Dominion utility player Carter Trice as offseason transfer portal adds for NC State baseball.

Britton just completed his second season for the Ducks and threw 39.1 innings over 34 appearances, surrendering 25 hits and allowing a .188 batting average. Britton walked 20 but struck out 35. He had a 4-1 record on the mound with a save while registering a 3.20 earned run average (ERA).

Nolan batted .310 at the plate with 15 homers and 50 RBI. Nolan added 11 doubles and five triples and had a .663 slugging percentage. Nolan walked 40 times for a .442 on-base percentage and stole 12 bases while helping Davidson win the Atlantic 10 regular season title.

Nolan is also eligible for the MLB Draft.

In his sophomore year, Trice played all over the field, starting 34 games in right field, 13 at second base, three in left field and one at designated hitter.

Trice recorded a .288 batting average, belted 17 home runs, including a pair of grand slams, and stole 18 bases. He added 49 RBIs and 13 doubles while landing a spot on the All-Conference USA Second-Team.

Trice was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America second team and the Freshman All-America team after leading the Monarchs in batting average at .355 and hits with 83 in 2021. Perfect Game Baseball also awarded Trice with a Freshman All-America First Team selection.

——

