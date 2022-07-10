ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart gives specific reasoning behind his favorite time of the football year

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
 4 days ago
John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kirby Smart led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship last season, but he isn’t satisfied. As soon as the season wrapped up, Smart was right back at work. When spring ball rolled around, it was no different.

In fact, Smart actually looks forward to spring ball and it is his favorite time of the football year. Ahead of the start of Georgia’s spring, Smart revealed that he enjoys having one day of practice followed by a day off, saying that it allows him and the staff to instill what is being learned on the field into Georgia’s players.

“I’m excited about spring practice, this is actually my favorite time of the year believe it or not,” Smart said. “I like the fact that you have one practice and then you have a day off to teach and then you have another practice and you have another day off to teach. It slows things down for the players. So if you enjoy coaching football and the relationships you get to have with the players, this is the best time of year because you literally get to sit in a meeting room, teach, go at a much slower pace for the guys.”

Now, Smart hopes that what Georgia accomplished during the spring allows for momentum as the Bulldogs look to win back-to-back titles.

Spring allowed Smart to assess the holes on Georgia’s roster

Following last season’s impressive campaign, Georgia lost some serious talent to the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs are now faced with plugging some major holes on both sides of the ball and even on the coaching staff. When Georgia took the field for spring ball, Smart knew that and was able to prepare accordingly.

“We’ve obviously got a lot of holes to fill and we’ve got a lot of young players on this roster that are excited about filling those roles,” said Smart about Georgia’s roster. “We’ve had probably six weeks of pretty intense workouts. I think our strength staff has done a tremendous job, and as is the case in all businesses really, when you look at it when you have success, sometimes you have change and people get opportunities. So we’ve got two new strength coaches, four new position coaches, several new quality control people, so a lot of new faces.

“One thing that you benefit from is that you get a lot of different ideas and knowledge from those people. So the additions we’ve made to our staff have been tremendous. They are bright, some bright, young coaches, some of them very experienced coaches. But all of them fit our culture and our criteria and that probably excites me the most.”

