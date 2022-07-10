JD PicKell: Why defense is Miami's biggest question mark entering 2022

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami is on the come up under Mario Cristobal, but there’s one side of the football that JD PicKell of On3 Sports believes could hold them back in 2022.

As Cristobal looks for an immediate turnaround, PicKell thinks that the Hurricanes defense could be their bugaboo entering his first season back with the program.

“The biggest question mark for them this coming year is the defense. The defense, by a lot of people’s accounts, is a work in progress. That’s okay. It’s okay to be a work in progress. It’s not okay to be a work in progress by game nine. By game nine, you’ve got to have it figured out,” began PicKell. “Much earlier than that. Because you have Texas A&M on the road pretty early in the year. So, you’ve got to have it figured out earlier rather than later.

“Now, they’ve done a lot of patchwork to be able to get some transfers into this program, to get them up to speed to help this defense. How quickly can they gel? That’s another big variable. Because if you can get transfer to roll in a quick, fast, in a hurry kind of pace, you’re going to be able to fix some things on defense that were an issue for you a year ago. That’s what the transfer portal has now allowed. Mario Cristobal is a fiend on the recruiting trail. A fiend on the recruiting trail, yes — but even more so to the same token, he’s done a great job being a fiend in the transfer portal. We talk about it all the time, programs now can treat the transfer portal like Publix. You just go down the aisle, pick and choose what you want.”

Through all the question marks beholding the Miami defense, PicKell mentioned that he still has trust in Cristobal to get things right.

“I trust Mario Cristobal, this fanbase trusts Mario Cristobal and what he’s been able to do for this program, in terms of getting guys they like, and they’re going to fit their system on defense,” added PicKell. “So, they’re optimistic. But at the same time they understand the defense is a work in progress. If they don’t get to where they want to go, it’s likely going to be because of that side of the football.”