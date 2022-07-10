ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Ashley Williams trending to Nebraska

By Drew Schott about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Zachary (La.) four-star EDGE Ashley Williams took an official visit to Nebraska on June 3. The Cornhuskers made a great first impression on the talented pass rusher during that visit. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors Nebraska with a 96.7% chance to land Williams. Minnesota is second on the RPM with a 1.7% chance to land his pledge.

Following his trip to Nebraska, Williams made clear that the Cornhuskers are the leader in his recruiting process.

“Oh, they are No. 1,” Williams told Bryan Munson of Nebraska Coming Soon. “They are at the top of my list right now. I don’t know when I will make my decision. I don’t want to take too much time but I want to see all of my choices so maybe during the season.”

How Nebraska impressed Williams on his official visit

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound EDGE was hosted by cornerback Quinton Newsome and spent time with linebacker Caleb Tannor and four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller, who committed to Nebraska on July 5. He watched film during the visit and told Munson that the Cornhuskers’ defensive scheme “fits me perfectly.”

Additionally, Williams was impressed by the efforts of Nebraska’s training and nutrition staff.

“I would rate (the visit) a “9” for now,” Williams told Munson. “It’s a good one to start out with. The best thing I saw all weekend was how they keep their players healthy. They monitor their heart rate and they know what they have been eating. It will help those players.

“There wasn’t anything that I thought could have been better. Everything was fine. I do with that I could have seen the new facilities but those will be done next summer.”

Recruiting profile of Williams

Williams is ranked the No. 383 overall prospect and the No. 41 EDGE in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

In addition to visiting Nebraska and Minnesota, Williams took unofficial visits to Auburn and Southern Miss in the spring and Texas in June. He told InsideTexas’ Justin Wells in May that he “… can’t wait to see Texas and what it has to offer.”

“I just love the unique football tradition of Texas,” Williams told Wells. “And the attacking style of defense that they play.”

