Basketball

Jaeden Mustaf is MVP of 17u Adidas 3SSB Championship

By Jamie Shaw about 5 hours
 3 days ago
2024 4-star Jaeden Mustaf (photo cred- Jack Herron of Commonwealth Basketball Group)

Rock Hill, South CarolinaJaeden Mustaf is the No. 43 player in the recent On3 2024 rankings update. The 6-foot-4 point guard from Matthews (NC) Carmel Christian School finished with 25-points, going 10 of 15 from the free-throw line en route to being named MVP of the Adidas 3SSB Championship game.

Mustaf was aggressive from the opening tip-off. The strong-bodied guard lived in the paint, relentlessly attacking in straight lines, putting pressure on the defense. His change of pace made his first step even quicker and his strong frame allowed him to take a bump and absorb the contact.

Mustaf also made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. He was a tough wing defender, making plays in the passing lanes. He is also an excellent rebounder for his position, cleaning up defensive possessions and pushing the break.

Mustaf’s recruitment

Kevin Keatts (NC State), Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Mike Woodson (Indiana), and Patrick Ewing (Georgetown) were all courtside for this one with a handful of other assistant coaches in attendance.

Only in the class of 2024, NC State, Georgetown, and Indiana are among the offers Jaeden Mustaf claims; Georgia, Xavier, George Mason, Virginia Tech, and South Florida as well.

