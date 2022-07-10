ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

King’s Daughters Health System introduces KD Chat

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
The chat feature went live on KingsDaughtersHealth.com on July 6, 2022. A link will be available at the bottom left of every web page. The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ASHLAND Ky. — King’s Daughters Health System is adding a great new way to interact with its team. KD Chat will connect users directly with the King’s Daughters Access Center team with several options, including scheduling a primary care physician appointment, scheduling a screening mammogram, and scheduling a COVID test or COVID vaccine. It can be accessed through a desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone.

KD Chat services will be through the experienced team at the King's Daughters access center, which has provided these services via telephone for many years. The access center employs more than 90 scheduling experts locally.

How KD Chat works

To get started, site visitors will be asked to provide a few bits of identifying information, including name, date of birth, and part of their Social Security Number. From there, visitors can use the chat function to:

Schedule or cancel a primary care appointment

Schedule a COVID test

Schedule to receive a COVID vaccine

Schedule a screening mammogram

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

