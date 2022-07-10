Greenville Pastor John Gray hospitalized with 'severe' pulmonary embolism

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville was hospitalized Thursday night with a saddle pulmonary embolism, according an Instagram post by Gray's wife, Aventer Gray.

"My family and I stand in need of a miracle," Aventer Gray wrote in her post.

A saddle pulmonary embolism is a rare type of blockage of an artery in the lungs that can be life-threatening, according to the National Library of Medicine .

"To place this in perspective," Aventer Gray posted, "the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario [John] walked in with."

Along with the embolism, Aventer Gray wrote that more blood clots were also found in her husband's lungs.

Aventer Gray wrote that John Gray will need to undergo two types of surgery due to the pressure on his heart.

John Gray came to Greenville in 2018 from Houston, Texas, where he served as an associate pastor under megachurch leader Joel Osteen. Gray took over the Redemption Church congregation and buildings and rebranded the church as Relentless Church when Redemption pastor Ron Carpenter announced he was moving his ministry to California.

Aventer Gray in her post called for prayers from the community to protect her husband and ensure his safety.

The post sparked an outpouring of support from members of Gray's congregation, other faith leaders and celebrities alike.

Actor and R&B singer Tyrese Gibson posted a photo of Gray holding his newborn daughter on Instagram with a message of support for the pastor and his wife.

"To every surgeon, to every nurse to every anesthesiologist, this man of God will get though this... This man of God will rise again and get back to doing what it is that he’s does…… And that’s carrying the tribe of lost souls into the kingdom," Gibson wrote in his post.

If the embolism were to move from its current position, it could be fatal.

A representative for the Gray family was not immediately able to comment when reached Sunday morning.

