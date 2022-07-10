ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

PETA Demands Investigation Into HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ After Horse Died of Natural Causes

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQAPX_0gapxgtv00

Following the news that a horse died on the set of HBO’s TV drama series “The Gilded Age,” PETA announced it is demanding an investigation to determine what caused the horse’s death.

PETA revealed on its website that multiple whistleblowers said a horse died after suffering from head trauma. The 23-year-old horse also had pre-existing conditions. The complaint also claims that the horse was “severely frothing” at the mouth. All of this was happening while on the set of “The Gilded Age.”

HBO has confirmed reports about the horse’s death to multiple media outlets. The TV network said that the horse “collapsed and died, likely of natural causes.” PETA states that reason leaves more questions and answers about the horse’s state at the time of its death. “Apparently, HBO’s standards for animals used in productions are as backward as its period dramas,” PETA explained. “Horses have died on an HBO set before. A decade ago, the network tried—and failed—to sweep the deaths of three horses on the set of the series ‘Luck’ under the rug.”

PETA reported whistleblowers claimed one of the horses on the set of “Luck” were given a “cocktail of potent drugs.” Another horse was 8 years old and arthritic.

“After PETA catapulted news of the deaths of the horses into the public eye and pressed law-enforcement officials to launch an investigation, the network canceled the series.”

Although it won against HBO when it came to the “Luck” set situation, PETA stated the network obviously didn’t learn its lesson.

PETA Addresses HBO Executive About the Death of the Horse on ‘The Gilded Age’ Set

In the letter addressed to HBO executive Casey Bloys, PETA states that it wants an investigation done into the horse’s death on the set of “The Gilded Age.’”

“PETA has heard from multiple whistleblowers alleging that a horse died last week during the filming of yet another HBO production,” the organization wrote. “Reportedly, the horse was 23 years old, had possible pre-existing health conditions, and the death was due to head trauma.”

PETA is calling on HBO to confirm the horse’s death and an immediate internal investigation into the incident. The organization also wants the part or parties who allowed the incident to occur held responsible. “Finally, we’re asking you to take measures sot act something similar never happens again.”

The organization also stated that the pattern of alleged animal abuse on the HBO sets cannot continue. “We’re demanding that HBO launch an investigation into the death of the horse and stop using horses in its productions.”

PETA describes horses as being sensitive animals that can be startled easily. “They must be gradually accustomed to the changing conditions on a set. They should not be used in film or television productions at all.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Horse#The Horses#Gilded Age
Outsider.com

Baker Mayfield Says He Was ‘Shocked’ When Cleveland Browns Let Him Go, But Is ‘Grateful For My Time There’

In one of his first full interviews since joining the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed his recent unceremonious exit from the Cleveland Browns. While speaking about his former NFL team, Mayfield admitted he was “shocked” by Cleveland’s decision to move on from him and sign former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson instead. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner also shared that he was “grateful” for his time in Ohio as he spoke about his four years with the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Are Refusing to Watch Following Guest Co-Host Reveal

Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” is returning for another week of guest co-hosts. However, some fans are not pleased with this week’s lineup. According to The Sun, fans are saying they won’t watch this week’s episodes of “The View” due to Alyssa Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. The daytime talk show announced Griffin’s return to the table for some more hot topics.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

PHOTO: This Crab With Human Teeth Has the Internet in a Full Meltdown

As if sheepshead fish weren’t bad enough, we’ve now found crabs that have human-like teeth, too. And yes, it will give you nightmares. Recently, a Norwegian trawlerman named Roman Fedortsov found the creepy crustacean during his journey through Russian waters. In the past, Fedortsov has caught some other odd creatures hiding among the rest of his catch, but this latest one has piqued the internet’s interest.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Man Gored, Several Injured at Pamplona Bull Run: Shocking Photos, Videos Emerge

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls is nearing its last few days, and another man has been gored and several others injured since the first gorings on July 9. Yesterday, July 11, an American tourist was gored in the leg, and during today’s run a man was gored in the arm in addition to four other injuries related to falls and pile-ups. On the 9th, two men were gored during the third run of the festival.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Says Acrisure Stadium ‘Will Always Be Heinz Field’ Despite Name Change

Yinzer Nation was not happy yesterday after the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their 21-year-old home would no longer be the familiar Heinz Field, but Acrisure Stadium. And Ben Roethlisberger did not help the cause. The newly-retired quarterback tweeted a message detesting the venue’s name change as he reminisced about his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

‘Top Chef’ Star Posts Photos of Brutal Facial Injuries From Boating Accident

Renowned Top Chef star Justin Sutherland provided fans with a health update on Sunday after he suffered some brutal injuries over the July 4th weekend. Sutherland had fallen from his boat in an effort to recover his captain’s hat which had blown overboard. In doing so, he had a scary encounter with the boat’s propellor during the holiday celebration. Sutherland’s new photos show his recently-stitched facial lacerations.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Flood Leads to Closures, Damage: PHOTOS

After Yellowstone’s catastrophic flood event, Great Smoky Mountains is the latest national park to enact closures due to damaging floods. Mid Wednesday, July 13, Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) would temporarily close roads, trails, and facilities in the Greenbrier area of the park to all motorists and pedestrians due to flood damage. The park’s Porters Gap area received an estimated 8.72 inches of rain within several hours around 9:00 p.m. the day prior, leading to extensive flooding. Areas of Porters Creek Road has been destroyed as a result (below), alongside significant damage elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

502K+
Followers
54K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy