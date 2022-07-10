ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect

By Katie Dowd
 3 days ago
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the...

KION News Channel 5/46

Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday. Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two juveniles arrested with loaded ghost gun in vehicle

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task arrested two juveniles after conducting a probation check on South Belden Street. Officers noticed a juvenile probationer trying to leave in a vehicle and stopped them. A gun was immediately seen on the vehicle's floor, according to police. The firearm was a loaded ghost gun. Two juveniles The post Two juveniles arrested with loaded ghost gun in vehicle appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Purse snatcher caught on camera arrested by police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A man accused of stealing from a couple along Seacliff Drive Monday afternoon has been arrested. Surveillance video (watch above) shows the man approaching a couple, described by deputies as elderly, sitting on a bench before grabbing a purse and running away. The incident happened at 4 p.m.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Police make arrest in 2021 Salinas murder case

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police made an arrest in a 2021 murder after nearly a year of investigation. According to police, on July 19, 2021, at 4:30 a.m., ShotSpotter alerted police to a shooting in the area of Fremont Street and N. Madeira Avenue. First responders found Nelson Leonardo...
SALINAS, CA
KTLA

Nevada man charged in 1982 killing of 5-year-old girl in California

A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence, authorities said. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne...
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested for murder on Homestead Avenue in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A 31-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and booked Tuesday after allegedly killing a 25-year-old man. Angel Odon Herrera was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of Homestead Avenue after allegedly shooting Javier Mora Jr. multiple times at around 11 p.m. Monday. The family says the shooting occurred in the backyard.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Suicidal patient arrived at ER with handgun to commit ‘suicide by cop’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – There was significant police activity at the Kaiser Permanente emergency room at 700 Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara, the public information officer for the Santa Clara Police Department told KRON4 early Tuesday, but the incident has come to a “peaceful resolution.” Police responded to an incident that was reported before […]
KSBW.com

SPD: Arrest made in late night Salinas murder

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a murder that took place late Monday evening. Officers were called to a home in the area of Homestead Avenue and West Alisal Street, near Hartnell College, around 11 p.m. Police arrived at the home and found the victim, Javier...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in connection with 2021 Freemont Street homicide

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they made an arrest Tuesday concerning a 2021 Fremont Street homicide. Josias Alexis Angel Abarca allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Nelson Leonardo Sanchez-Ruiz on the 500 block of Fremont Street on July 19, 2021. Salinas Police said they responded at 4:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation and found Sanchez-Ruiz The post Man arrested in connection with 2021 Freemont Street homicide appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old robbed while riding bike in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Monday for robbing a 16-year-old cyclist, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release. Richard Nunez, 34, of Mountain View was arrested for the robbery. The victim told police he was robbed on the bike path behind...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police find $100,000 stash of stolen goods in underground bunker; 6 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Tuesday discovered a cache of recently stolen power tools and firearms hidden in an underground bunker near a Coyote Creek homeless encampment and arrested six suspects in connection with the investigation.San Jose officers were conducting a follow-up investigation of a commercial burglary incident that occurred Monday when they made the find.  The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, where they discovered the underground bunker filled with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items including stolen tools, equipment and firearms."It's a...
SAN JOSE, CA
