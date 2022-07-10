Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police are urging the public to help find a hit-and-run suspect that caused major injuries to an elderly woman. The crash happened on Front Street and East Street on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was using her walker to cross the street, in the crosswalk, when she was hit by a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

SOLEDAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO