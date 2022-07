It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is a superstar, and has been for over two decades now. The multifaceted entertainer has conquered the worlds of dance, television, film, music, has long been a curvaceous fashion icon, and is someone that people just can’t seem to get enough of, regardless of what she does. So, it makes complete sense that fans had lots of feelings while watching Lopez’s Halftime, the Netflix documentary that was released in early June, where the Marry Me star talked about how she got where she is today, which also focuses on her work in Hustlers and her pole-dancing 2020 Super Bowl show. But, it turns out that the documentary was originally just supposed to focus on JLo at 50.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO