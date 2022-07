TikTok is starting to offer users a new level of control over their For You page. The company announced today that you’ll be able to specify specific words or hashtags you don’t want to see in your feeds, and the app will automatically filter them out. TikTok’s examples are fairly simple — like when you’ve finished a reno and don’t want to see DIY videos anymore or decide you don’t want to see cooking tutorials using a certain type of food or meat. But these kinds of filters could be used to much more carefully control your feed.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO