Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Allen Robinson Highlights ‘Great, Cohesive Relationship’ With Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Allen Robinson’s NFL career is a doozy. The wide receiver has played 100 career games, and his stats look impressive. Just under 500 career receptions, 40 touchdowns and more than 6,400 receiving yards is admirable for any player. But the road for the receiver is complex.

Robinson – a second-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State – hasn’t had a desirable quarterback situation line up with a healthy season throughout his career. A part of the same 2014 NFL Draft class with quarterback Blake Bortles, Robinson immediately latched on as the No. 1 option.

The 28-year-old experienced his most fruitful season in his second year in the league, tallying 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. But an ACL tear prevented Robinson from participating in Jacksonville’s AFC Championship run in 2017. Robinson signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears following the season.

The relationship between staff, front office and receiver grew sour after a year. Although productive, upon the conclusion of his contract, when Bears ownership cleaned house, Robinson moved on. Signing with the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams certainly gives the receiver the stability at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford.

What does this new pairing mean for Robinson? In a recent interview with NFL Network, Robinson says, “It’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top?”

How does this build the tandem moving forward? “Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing,” Robinson said.

Allen Robinson Is Just The Newest Piece of The Puzzle For Los Angeles

Now situated in a receiving corps with Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, Robinson’s reliance as the No. 1 significantly diminishes. Instead, the one-time Pro Bowler has an opportunity to draw less-impactful defensive coverage, boosting his ability to get open. That bodes well for Robinson and his quarterback.

Repeating as Super Bowl champions is nothing short of a chore. It’s such a rare feat that Tom Brady has accomplished a repeat just once in his illustrious career. However, that isn’t prohibiting Matt Stafford’s belief in the 2022 season for Los Angeles. From laying lifeless in the gutter with the Detroit Lions to glory with the Rams, in spite of Stafford’s shortened offseason, the team clicked on all cylinders.

With time, knowledge and recovery on his side, Stafford expects an even better performance in the upcoming season, saying, “At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it’s just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now.”