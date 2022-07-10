ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Allen Robinson Highlights ‘Great, Cohesive Relationship’ With Quarterback Matthew Stafford

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZx2O_0gapwVbf00

Allen Robinson’s NFL career is a doozy. The wide receiver has played 100 career games, and his stats look impressive. Just under 500 career receptions, 40 touchdowns and more than 6,400 receiving yards is admirable for any player. But the road for the receiver is complex.

Robinson – a second-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State – hasn’t had a desirable quarterback situation line up with a healthy season throughout his career. A part of the same 2014 NFL Draft class with quarterback Blake Bortles, Robinson immediately latched on as the No. 1 option.

The 28-year-old experienced his most fruitful season in his second year in the league, tallying 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. But an ACL tear prevented Robinson from participating in Jacksonville’s AFC Championship run in 2017. Robinson signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears following the season.

The relationship between staff, front office and receiver grew sour after a year. Although productive, upon the conclusion of his contract, when Bears ownership cleaned house, Robinson moved on. Signing with the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams certainly gives the receiver the stability at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford.

What does this new pairing mean for Robinson? In a recent interview with NFL Network, Robinson says, “It’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top?”

How does this build the tandem moving forward? “Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing,” Robinson said.

Allen Robinson Is Just The Newest Piece of The Puzzle For Los Angeles

Now situated in a receiving corps with Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, Robinson’s reliance as the No. 1 significantly diminishes. Instead, the one-time Pro Bowler has an opportunity to draw less-impactful defensive coverage, boosting his ability to get open. That bodes well for Robinson and his quarterback.

Repeating as Super Bowl champions is nothing short of a chore. It’s such a rare feat that Tom Brady has accomplished a repeat just once in his illustrious career. However, that isn’t prohibiting Matt Stafford’s belief in the 2022 season for Los Angeles. From laying lifeless in the gutter with the Detroit Lions to glory with the Rams, in spite of Stafford’s shortened offseason, the team clicked on all cylinders.

With time, knowledge and recovery on his side, Stafford expects an even better performance in the upcoming season, saying, “At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it’s just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matthew Stafford
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Acl#Afc Championship#The Chicago Bears#Super Bowl Champion#Nfl Network
Outsider.com

Baker Mayfield Says He Was ‘Shocked’ When Cleveland Browns Let Him Go, But Is ‘Grateful For My Time There’

In one of his first full interviews since joining the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed his recent unceremonious exit from the Cleveland Browns. While speaking about his former NFL team, Mayfield admitted he was “shocked” by Cleveland’s decision to move on from him and sign former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson instead. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner also shared that he was “grateful” for his time in Ohio as he spoke about his four years with the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Broadcasting News

We've seen some big names step into the NFL broadcasting booth in recent years, with Tony Romo joining CBS and Tom Brady reportedly set to join Fox Sports. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly open to the idea of becoming a broadcaster. Favre was one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

502K+
Followers
54K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy