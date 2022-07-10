ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bria marries Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills ceremony

By Rachel Summer Small
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

It’s a Beverly Hills coupling-up.

Eddie Murphy walked his 32-year-old daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle on Saturday as she married actor Michael Xavier at a private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to People.

Photos obtained by the outlet show Bria – whom the “Beverly Hills Cop” actor shares with ex-wife Nicole – wearing a gorgeous white lace gown by Netta BenShabu, while Xavier sported a Knot Standard tuxedo.

The two exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family members, per People.

Bria announced via Instagram in December 2021 that she and Xavier, 36, were engaged.

“My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always,” she wrote at the time.

On a subsequent engagement-reveal ‘gram, she added, “I can’t wait to marry you. 🥰.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwPrU_0gapwUiw00
Eddie Murphy walked his daughter Bria Murphy down the aisle on Saturday as she said “I do” to Michael Xavier.

“Forever my love ❤️💍,” Xavier added in his own post.

In addition to Bria, Eddie is dad to nine other children: Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC1ha_0gapwUiw00
The newlywed, pictured here, posing with her dad on the red carpet.

“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Eddie said of Bria, while speaking to reporters at her LA art show in 2020.

“We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gWuf_0gapwUiw00
Bria announced her engagement to Xavier in December 2021, writing on Instagram, “I can’t wait to marry you. 🥰.”

Eddie, 61, continued on, gushing over his well-mannered brood.

“I really got lucky with my kids,” he said. “There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards says costar stormed out of her house after 'big fight' in 'tumultuous' season 12

Kyle Richards said a "Real Housewives" costar stormed out of her house after an argument. The original "RHOBH" star teased that season 12 is going to get even more "tumultuous." Richards recently responded to criticism after appearing to minimize Sutton Stracke's miscarriages. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris, 24, Rolls Her Luggage Through NYC After Dropping New Song

Paris Jackson, 24, looked like a tourist during her latest New York City outing. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was photographed walking the busy streets of the Big Apple as she rolled silver luggage and flaunted a casual but cool outfit. It included a light-colored graphic tee that revealed one bare shoulder, black leggings, and maroon boots. She also had a gray and red plaid shirt tied around her waist and held a mustard yellow sweater in one hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bria Murphy
Person
Max Charles
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Michael Xavier
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tom Arnold claims Wendy Williams axed his talk show with NeNe Leakes over purse comment

They almost had it in the bag. Tom Arnold claims he and NeNe Leakes were set to co-host their own daytime talk show by the same people who produced “The Wendy Williams Show” – until a purse feud between the reality star and the media personality derailed the gig. The former “Roseanne” star, 63, tells Page Six he “connected” with Williams’ producers after a few appearances on her titular program and was presented with the concept. “The reason they approached me is because they’d seen me go on ‘Wendy,’ and I had a great time,” he tells us. “The goal was to have...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy