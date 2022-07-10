Deals on Meals begin Monday

Mr. Leland Anderson, 78, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on January 12, 1944 in Waunakee, WI to Andrew and Dora Anderson. Leland served in the U.S Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning, he went to work for the 3M corporation for over 30 years. He was usually forced to take his vacation time, and never had a sick day. He retired in 2005. He was a dedicated husband and father. When Leland was married to Laurita, they had 2 children together. Leland was very athletic and loved to compete in softball as an adult. This is probably why he never missed watching a MN Twins game.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO