Mountain Home, AR

Deals on Meals begin Monday

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Deals on Meals event at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot gets underway...

www.ktlo.com

KYTV

Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -People visiting Table Rock Lake and people who live along the water are seeing more chigger bites this summer. Health officials say many people confuse chiggers with ticks, but there is a difference. Some locals say finding relief can be a challenge. “We spend virtually every day...
BRANSON, MO
Kait 8

Town urging residents to conserve water

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of rain and relentless heat have forced leaders in one Northeast Arkansas town to urge residents to turn off their taps. In a news release earlier this week, the town of Cave City asked everyone on its water system, both in the city and rural areas, to avoid “excessive water use.”
CAVE CITY, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home Heat & Air: Duct Cleaning Specialist

Mountain Home Heat and Air is seeking an ambitious full-time Duct Cleaning Specialist to join their team. Does working in various locations (homes and businesses in the Mountain Home area mostly ) and contributing to a well-established leader in HVAC appeal to you? If so, we want to hear from you.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Gloria Ann Costellan, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)

Gloria Ann Costellan, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on December 5, 1941, to Lloyd and Alma Gainey in Camden, New Jersey. She was a 1960 graduate of Delaware Township High School in what is known today...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Leland Anderson, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Leland Anderson, 78, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on January 12, 1944 in Waunakee, WI to Andrew and Dora Anderson. Leland served in the U.S Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning, he went to work for the 3M corporation for over 30 years. He was usually forced to take his vacation time, and never had a sick day. He retired in 2005. He was a dedicated husband and father. When Leland was married to Laurita, they had 2 children together. Leland was very athletic and loved to compete in softball as an adult. This is probably why he never missed watching a MN Twins game.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Pasquale Fioretti, 74, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Pasquale Fioretti, 74, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born May 29, 1948, in Bridgeport, CT to Mario and Armanda Fioretti. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. He was a wonderful pianist and enjoyed classical music. He enjoyed racing cars. The highlight of his racing career was racing with his dad and occasionally with Paul Newman. Pasquale was an ace mechanic. He loved Alfa Romeos, especially in red.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
#Food Drink#Classic Hits
KTLO

Real estate reappraisal notices to hit Baxter County mailboxes soon

If you are a property owner in Baxter County, you might be getting a letter very soon about the value of your property. The reappraisal period has just wrapped up and letters are going out to those property owners whose property value went up. With the real estate market exploding in the last couple of years, the number of property owners in Baxter County who will see an increase is up considerably. Around 23,000 notices are being mailed which is a little over 50% of real estate owners in the county.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Lula Mae Talbot, 85, West Plains (Roller)

Mrs. Lula Mae Talbott, 85, of West Plains, Missouri passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in West Plains. She was a Baxter retiree, a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ, (where she volunteered in many activities), and a volunteer at the Paragould Children’s Home, Mountain Home Public Schools, and Baxter Regional Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed horses, making stained glass projects, hiking, sewing, and gardening. She always said family was special and it showed with the time she spent with her grandchildren.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Briarcliff among four more boil orders issued

Four more boil orders were issued in the area Wednesday, including for the city of Briarcliff. The entire Briarcliff Waterworks system is under a boil order following a water main break. In Stone County, a portion of the Mountain View Waterworks is under a boil order. The area includes customers...
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

David A. Voelz, 88, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old David A. Voelz of Calico Rock are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. David Voelz died Wednesday at White River Healthcare.
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Two boil orders issued, three others still in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued in the Twin Lakes Area, and three others remain in effect. A boil order has been issued for the Starlight Estates subdivision in Baxter County. The order was issued following a water line break. Another order has been issued for customers of the...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Villager Journal

Officials warn of potentially dangerous sinkholes in Ozark rivers and lakes

As this Fourth of July was approaching, local law enforcement was warning about a dangerous spot at a popular north Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River. Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said it is stressful watching people test their luck by floating over the hole. “If you’re floating on...
HARDY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Something happened in Mountain Home for first time in 3,624 days

Something happened in Mountain Home Thursday that had not happened in 3,624 days or just shy of ten years. A triple digit temperature was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, as the thermometer topped out at an even 100 degrees. Its the first time since Aug. 5, 2012 a triple digit reading has officially happened.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

