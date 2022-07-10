ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

2022 Tour de France standings

Cover picture for the article2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 9 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout...

The Independent

Tour de France 2022 result LIVE: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9 after remarkable solo ride with Tadej Pogacar fifth

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels completed a fantastic 60km solo ride to claim victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France. On a mountainous ride from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel les Portes du Solieil in France, Jungels held his place in the breakaway for most of the 193km trek before deciding to make a run for the finish.The 29-year-old took advantage of the descent down Col del la Croix and pushed further ahead in the next valley to give himself enough time to tackle the final two climbs unopposed. With a lead of over two minutes he held...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 11 preview: Route map and profile from Albertville to Col du Granon

The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race.Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they have genuine aspirations of beating him.Tour de France LIVE: Follow latest updates from Stage 11 On Wednesday, the riders tackle the Col du Telegraphe, the vicious Col du Galibier, and...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Primoz Roglic attacks on stage 11 as Mathieu van der Poel abandons

The Tour de France continues today after a tumultuous Stage 10 ended with Magnus Cort Nielsen winning a photo finish ahead of Nick Schultz on the airstrip in Megeve. Yesterday’s action saw more Covid-19 withdrawals and even environmental protests on the road which brought the race to a temporary halt.Yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar retained his lead at the top of the general classification standings but could come under pressure as the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet will have to make some moves in the high mountains if they have aspirations...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Nijel Amos, 800m star, provisionally suspended ahead of world championships

Botswana’s Nijel Amos, the joint-third-fastest 800m runner in history, has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test and is in line to miss the world championships that start Friday. Amos tested positive for a banned substance from an out-of-competition sample on June 4. A lab analyzed the sample...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Steven Gardiner, Olympic 400m champion, to miss world championships

Bahamian Steven Gardiner, the reigning Olympic and world 400m champion, will miss the world track and field championships due to a tendon injury. Worlds start Friday in Eugene, Oregon. “Instead of putting on my spikes I’ve been advised to put on a walking boot due to a UTE Tendon Inflammation,”...
EUGENE, OR
racer.com

Schumacher takes lessons from battles with Hamilton in Austria

Mick Schumacher says his battles with Lewis Hamilton in the Austrian Grand Prix taught him he should fear no driver in Formula 1. Schumacher found himself in a number of fights with the seven-time world champion during the weekend, eventually losing out in a long tussle in the Sprint but overtaking Hamilton early in the grand prix. After securing his second consecutive point-scoring result with a sixth place, Schumacher believes he has the potential to race against anybody on the grid.
MOTORSPORTS
