2022 Tour de France standings

The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race.Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they have genuine aspirations of beating him.Tour de France LIVE: Follow latest updates from Stage 11 On Wednesday, the riders tackle the Col du Telegraphe, the vicious Col du Galibier, and...

CYCLING ・ 3 HOURS AGO