FLINT, MI -- Flint youths have a new way to learn and connect this summer with the return of Camp Fire, a two-week educational camp hosted by the Flint Fire Department. The free camp teaches participants about topics like fire safety and prevention through classes, demonstrations and other activities. Campers meet at Flint Fire Station No. 1 at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays between July 11 and July 22 where they receive a free breakfast before beginning their informational class for the day.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO