Yosemite National Park, CA

Washburn Fire threatens Yosemite, 0% contained

By Les Hubbard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth-straight day, firefighters are battling a blaze in the heart of Yosemite – dubbed the Washburn Fire – aiming to protect key elements of the national park and nearby Valley. A spokesperson for...

Sprinklers Installed to Protect Historic Sequoias amid Washburn Fire at Yosemite National Park

Crews are working around the clock to fight the Washburn Fire, which is threatening some of the most beloved trees in Yosemite National Park. More than 350 personnel are currently battling the 1,591-acre blaze, which broke out Thursday by the Washburn Trail in the Mariposa Grove area of Yosemite National Park, according to a news release from National Parks Service, shared by Yosemite Fire and Aviation on Facebook.
