ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon timeline: The trials, tribulations and terrific tennis

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thlKa_0gapuS1u00

Nick Kyrgios saw his eventful Wimbledon Championships end with a four-set defeat to Novak Djokovic.

The controversial Australian has had various run-ins with umpires, line judges, opponents, the media and even the crowd during his rollercoaster fortnight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his time in SW19.

Tuesday, June 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7dtZ_0gapuS1u00
Nick Kyrgios had an action-packed start to the tournament (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Kyrgios did not announce himself quietly at this year’s Championships, needing five sets to beat British wild card Paul Jubb on Court Three amid temper tantrums with a line judge, the umpire and a spectator, whom he petulantly spat towards to earn himself a fine of £8,200. He munched on sushi during a fractious press conference afterwards.

Thursday, June 30By contrast, the 27-year-old was on his best behaviour on Court Two as he dispatched Filip Krajinovic, the 26th seed, in straight sets dropping only three games.

“He later told reporters: “I just feel like people don’t give me the respect sometimes because of other things that I do. There was just nothing the media possibly could tell me I did wrong today. And I love it because then you can’t write anything.”

Saturday, July 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc1BB_0gapuS1u00
Nick Kyrgios saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas in a memorable clash in the third round (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

The fireworks returned on Court One as Kyrgios took on Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios demanded Tsitsipas be defaulted for hitting a ball into the crowd when he lost the second set.

Kyrgios, who was given a warning for swearing, argued furiously with the umpire and then the supervisor, but it was Tsitsipas who later received a point penalty for launching a second ball towards the wall in frustration.

Tsitsipas, beaten in four sets, branded his opponent a “bully” while Kyrgios responded by calling him “soft”. Both players were fined for their conduct.

Monday, July 4After the drama and recriminations of two days earlier, the Australian’s fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court was a much less tempestuous affair.

Kyrgios struggled with a shoulder problem but recovered from a set down and then clinched the decider against 20-year-old American Nakashima.

Fuelled by his critics, Kyrgios said: “I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there’s so many people that are so upset.”

Tuesday, July 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScFgw_0gapuS1u00
Nick Kyrgios remained quiet after he practised at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

There was off-court turmoil for Kyrgios on his rest day as news broke that he is due to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend.

Kyrgios remained tight-lipped as he was confronted by reporters after a practice session at Aorangi Park. He later said he had been advised by lawyers not to comment.

Wednesday, July 6Kyrgios put his personal issues behind him with a seasoned performance as he efficiently beat Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets on Court One. After the match Kyrgios sat in his chair for a couple of minutes soaking in the achievement.

“What was going through my mind? Just how things can change,” he said. “There was a point where I was almost done with the sport. To be a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, it’s a special accomplishment for anyone, but I think especially for me.”

The win set up a mouth-watering last-four showdown with Rafael Nadal.

Thursday, July 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApANo_0gapuS1u00
Rafael Nadal announced his retirement at a press conference (Joe Toth/PA) (PA Wire)

It was 7pm when Nadal’s name appeared ominously on the media interview screen for what was an unscheduled press conference which could only mean one thing. The Spaniard withdrew from the tournament through injury, handing Kyrgios a walkover into the final.

Friday, July 8A playful Kyrgios spoke to the media about his relationship with Novak Djokovic, his opponent in the final, which has previously been frosty but was now more of a “bromance”

Kyrgios caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked. Now they exchange messages on Instagram.

Sunday, July 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqWt5_0gapuS1u00
Nick Kyrgios was beaten in four sets (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

It may have been a first grand slam final for Kyrgios, and he may have been facing the six-time champion, but he was not going to let the occasion limit his showboating. He threw in an underarm serve and a tweener as he took the first set with some stunning tennis.

But as Djokovic began to exert control Kyrgios’ histrionics resurfaced. He got a code violation for swearing – in front of Prince George, no less – and demanded a “drunk” female spectator be removed from the crowd. A valiant attempt to dethrone Djokovic ended in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
newschain

Five stars expected to light up the arena at World Championships

Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the World Championships which start on Friday. Here, the PA news agency looks at five global stars who are expected to make an impact in Oregon. The Kenyan has been unbeaten since retaining her 1500m Olympic crown and is looking to upgrade the silver she won three years ago when she had just returned following a 21-month maternity break.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Australian#British#Court One#Greek
newschain

‘Fresh and ready’ Marcus Rashford looks forward to new season

Marcus Rashford is refreshed, refocused and relishing this “fresh start” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following a poor season. It is a year and three days since the 24-year-old suffered the crushing disappointment of missing a penalty in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Father of former choirboy sues Australian cardinal

The father of a deceased former choirboy has filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court claiming he suffered psychological injury over an accusation that the once-senior Vatican official sexually abused his son. Neither the father nor the son can be named under...
WORLD
newschain

Phil Mickelson grows tired of answering LIV Golf questions at the Open

Phil Mickelson told a journalist to “let it go” in frustration at being asked LIV Golf-related questions after his opening round at the Open. Mickelson’s absence from past champions’ events at St Andrews was one of the main talking points in the build-up to the 150th edition of the championship this week.
GOLF
newschain

Danny Care returns to England starting line-up for Sydney decider

Danny Care has been restored to England’s starting line-up at the expense of Jack van Poortvliet for Saturday’s decisive third Test against Australia. Care started the series opener in Perth a fortnight ago but swapped roles with van Poortvliet for the 25-17 victory in Brisbane that set up the clash at Sydney Cricket Ground.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy