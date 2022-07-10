ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Video: Head of La. State Police pulled over for speeding

police1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — A state trooper pulled over his boss for speeding across a bridge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana, authorities said. But he didn’t give him a ticket. “Well I’ll be,” the trooper can be heard saying in body-camera footage provided by the Louisiana...

www.police1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory Canceled for 2-Year-Old Louisiana Child

Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory Canceled for 2-Year-Old Louisiana Child. Louisiana State Police reported that the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued earlier today on behalf of the Houma Police Department for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry of Houma has been canceled. According to authorities, the child was found deceased. Original:. Louisiana...
HOUMA, LA
cenlanow.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Jefferson Hwy in Westminster

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge are reporting a Monday (July 11) evening crash that resulted in at least one person’s injury on Jefferson Highway. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Jefferson Highway and Partridge Lane in the Westminster area. The extent of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Search underway for 2-year-old boy missing from Houma

A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state. A pro-life medical clinic was vandalized in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
KTAL

BR women’s clinic reportedly vandalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti was found on the outside of the Woman’s New Life Clinic. The local clinic is calling it an attack and the messages left on the building include those listed below:. “1312”. “ACAB”. “All Cops Are Bastards”. “abortion is a right”. Allison Millet,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO investigates shootings of 4 local men

Detectives with the St. John Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left four men injured during a party Saturday, July 9, 2022 at a Reserve residence. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 24th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a group of people was attending a party at a residence where a vehicle approached and a subject or subjects began shooting at vehicles. Canvassing the area, no victims were located. Officers located a vehicle with a shattered passenger window and another vehicle with a bullet hole to the passenger front bumper.
RESERVE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wafb#Wbrz#Tribune Content Agency
L'Observateur

TPSO investigates tobacco theft from c-store

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Organized Retail Theft Task force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured suspects that were involved in a theft that occurred at the Circle K located on 46011 N Puma Drive in Hammond, La. The incident occurred on...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Zachary PD finds silver lining, returns stolen bike to owner

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Zachary police officers cracked the case of a bike reported stolen on Tuesday morning. The Zachary Police Department responded to the reported theft and was able to look over some home surveillance footage. ZPD said the footage showed a juvenile suspect stealing a periwinkle blue...
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
police1.com

Ala. girl, 10, offers free lemonade to cops after deputy’s LODD

ALABASTER, Ala. — A young girl is showing her support for police by offering free lemonade to local law enforcement, according to the Shelby County Reporter. Handley Abbott, 10, was inspired to help police after she learned about the recent death of Alabama deputy Brad Johnson, the report said. Johnson was shot and mortally wounded during a pursuit on June 29.
ALABASTER, AL
WAFB

SUV lands in pond off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dive team from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered an SUV from a pond off Highland Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard on Monday, July 11. The driver of that vehicle ran off Highland Road and into the waterway just before noon, said...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy