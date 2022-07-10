Auburn, Nebraska City each win in run-rule fashion

OMAHA, Neb. — While Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall just reopened nearly two weeks ago, parts of it are now closed — for repairs. "We have an idea of how people are going to use the park as we're going through construction but you really don't learn about everyday usage until you finally get into it and it's happening so we anticipate that there will be ongoing cosmetic repairs just given the open public nature of the park so we ask for patience and, of course, we will try to get those back open as soon as possible," Kristyna Engdahl, MECA director of communications, told KETV NewsWatch 7.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO