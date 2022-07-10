ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Auburn, Nebraska City each win in run-rule fashion

By Ryan Bier
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN - Auburn and Nebraska City each defeated opponents by 8 runs to win by mercy rule Saturday at Tushla Field in Auburn, setting up a River Country Rivalry Sunday night for a spot in the B-1 Area championship game on Tuesday. No. 1 Auburn 13, No. 4 Fairbury...

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City Post 8 Area Baseball Tournament

NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cruises past Auburn, advances to B-1 championship

AUBURN - What's in the water in Nebraska City? Whatever it is, the Nebraska City Post 8 Juniors should drink up as it advanced to the B-1 Area Tournament final Sunday night with an impressive drubbing of top-seeded Auburn Post 23, 21-4 at Tushla Field. It was the third straight...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former UNK coach Darrell Morris to join Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — A former University of Nebraska-Kearney coach is set to be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame announced Monday that Darrell Morris is part of its 2022 class. Morris is one of two state college representatives in the eight-person class. Morris served...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Junior Legion Area Tournament scores from Saturday

NEBRASKA CITY- Class B and C began postseason play Friday at the Juniors level with the American Legion Baseball Area Tournaments. The winners advance to next week's state tournament with Class B at Wahoo and Class C at Creighton. Here are the results through Saturday with Sunday's schedule for River...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
iheart.com

Former Eastern Nebraska Youth Soccer Coach Sentenced For Child Enticement

(Sarpy Co., NE) -- A former youth soccer coach from eastern Nebraska is headed to prison after being convicted of child sex crimes. Kyle Marek is accused of sending inappropriate messages to underage kids he was coaching for Gretna Elite Academy and Papillion La Vista Community Schools in 2021. He was sentenced this morning to five to eight years in prison for child enticement.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha area soccer coach sentenced on attempted child enticement charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Omaha-area soccer coach will serve time in prison after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to children. Sentenced on Tuesday, Kyle Marek will serve five to eight years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted child enticement. Marek was a coach with Gretna Elite...
News Channel Nebraska

Austin William Gress

Austin William Gress, age 26 of Union died July 1, 2022 in Lincoln. Austin was born April 22, 1996 in Nebraska City. He was raised in Union and graduated from Conestoga High School in 2015. Austin worked in construction and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed sports, camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, and spending time in the great outdoors. Austin was preceded in death by his mother, ReDeana (Gress) Ruby and his grandfathers, Robert Gress and Jeff Ruby. Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey Ruby and Laura Hill of Union; children, Brayden and Everlee; siblings, Damen Ruby of Union, Azaria Ruby of Union, Lily Barton of Nebraska City, Nicole Howell of Union, Justin Burns of Trinidad, CO, Ellie Christiansen of Gretna; grandmothers, Connie Gress of Nebraska City and Donna Ruby of Union; numerous aunts, uncles, many other relatives and friends.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klin.com

Hoiberg Needs New Assistant After Gates Departs

Nebraska men’s basketball is again searching for a new assistant coach. Head coach Fred Hoiberg already shook up the staff after reworking his contract with Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts. Now, he has to replace another departure. Armon Gates, with Hoiberg in Lincoln for four years, has taken another...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ground Broken On WarHorse Casino In Southwest Lincoln

Lincoln residents are one step closer to being able to play games of chance and wager on sports. Ground was broken Tuesday morning on the WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Race Course. Lance Morgan is president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc, the parent company of the casino, and says they expect...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two day stretch in Omaha nets over 30,000 fake pills

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said more than 30,000 fake pills were seized in a two-day stretch in Omaha. According to the DEA Omaha Division, Authorities seized around 32,000 fake pills in Omaha, some laced with lethal doses of Fentanyl, in a two-day span beginning July 8th. During the first six...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
OMAHA, NE
Mark Elworth Jr

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.
LINCOLN, NE
holtindependent.com

Holt County Treasurer's Semi-Annual Statement

Rural Secondary Teacher of the Year for the Archdiocese of Omaha! Mrs. Erika Winkelbauer, Science/STEM teacher at St. Mary's High School, has been named the Rural Secondary Teacher of the Year for the Archdiocese of Omaha. Mrs. Winkelbauer will be honored at the 45th Annual Archbishop's Dinner for Education on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Pictured: Dr. Matthew Winkelbauer, Mrs. Erika Winkelbauer, and Fr. Bernard Starman, President of St. Mary's School.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Pottawattamie and Harrison Counties until 3 a.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... WESTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHERN BURT COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 300 AM...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

'Cosmetic repairs': Parts of Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall closed for repairs

OMAHA, Neb. — While Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall just reopened nearly two weeks ago, parts of it are now closed — for repairs. "We have an idea of how people are going to use the park as we're going through construction but you really don't learn about everyday usage until you finally get into it and it's happening so we anticipate that there will be ongoing cosmetic repairs just given the open public nature of the park so we ask for patience and, of course, we will try to get those back open as soon as possible," Kristyna Engdahl, MECA director of communications, told KETV NewsWatch 7.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police officer awarded for a rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A police officer in Lincoln is being recognized after she rescued a woman having a stroke. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor's Award of Excellence to Lincoln Police officer Jennifer Hurley on Monday. The awards recognize city employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Armor coat project between Rulo, Falls City

FALLS CITY - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is planning maintenance work on Highway 159 between Rulo and Falls City. Armor coating will be applied beginning July 18, if weather permits. The armor coat project is expected to take three work days. Traffic will be maintained by a pilot car and flaggers.
FALLS CITY, NE

