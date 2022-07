ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local): 1:25 p.m. Phil Mickelson says he didn’t attend the champions’ dinner before the British Open because the R&A told him the club didn’t “think it’s a great idea you go.” Mickelson won the British Open in 2013 at Muirfield, but he is among the players who have angered the PGA Tour by playing with LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway series which has caused a rift in the sport.

