ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin praises professional display against Peterhead

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAgM3_0gapu4Ax00

Jim Goodwin praised his Aberdeen players’ “attitude and application” after Christian Ramirez’s second-half double gave the Dons a 2-0 win in their opening Premier Sports Cup Group A game against Peterhead.

The League One outfit made life tough for the visitors before Ramirez converted a penalty in the 63rd minute after Matt Kennedy was knocked to the ground inside the area by defender Jack Brown.

The Pittodrie striker then headed in a Marley Watkins cross 10 minutes later to seal the points and Goodwin was satisfied with the 90 minutes overall.

The former Alloa and St Mirren manager told Premier Sports: “First and foremost we are delighted with the end result.

“We would have liked a few more goals and I have to give credit to the young Peterhead goalkeeper (Jack Newman), I think he deserved his man-of-the-match award today.

“Credit to Jim McInally and all his players, they were very well organised.

“I have been that part-time manager in the past before where you are playing against Premiership opposition and you want to keep it compact and frustrate them and they certainly did that in the first half.

“So well done to Peterhead, but ultimately I am happy with the attitude and application of my players.

“It is never easy. You are on a hiding to nothing in these games.

“We are expected to win and thankfully we got the result.

“Like I said, we would have liked more goals, but the clean sheet was important too. All in all, I think it was a decent day.”

Goodwin hopes Ramirez has shown the way to goal early in the season for his fellow forward-thinking team-mates.

The Irishman said: “That’s the message we have given to all the attacking players during this League Cup campaign.

“It is an opportunity to get some goals early on in the campaign, to get some confidence and hopefully get some momentum going into the league campaign.

“So really, really pleased with the attitude first and foremost and, of course, the two goals was excellent.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Marley Watkins
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Matt Kennedy
Person
Jim Mcinally
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Peterhead#Premier Sports#St Mirren
newschain

Eugenio Scalfari, who revolutionised Italian journalism, dies aged 98

Eugenio Scalfari, who helped revolutionise Italian journalism with the creation of La Repubblica, a liberal daily that boldly challenged traditional newspapers, has died aged 98. Senate president Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati announced Mr Scalfari’s death and led legislators who were debating a Bill in a minute of silence to honour...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

‘Fresh and ready’ Marcus Rashford looks forward to new season

Marcus Rashford is refreshed, refocused and relishing this “fresh start” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following a poor season. It is a year and three days since the 24-year-old suffered the crushing disappointment of missing a penalty in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Father of former choirboy sues Australian cardinal

The father of a deceased former choirboy has filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court claiming he suffered psychological injury over an accusation that the once-senior Vatican official sexually abused his son. Neither the father nor the son can be named under...
WORLD
newschain

Sturgeon: Independence is ‘essential’ as UK faces shift to right under new PM

The UK is facing a “shift to the right” in politics whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she insisted independence was now “essential”. With the Conservative Party currently in the process of electing a successor to Boris Johnson, the Scottish First Minister hit out at the “democratic deficit” facing voters north of the border.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy