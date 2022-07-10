ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Storch, 'F Troop' and 'Tennessee Tuxedo' Actor, Dies at 99

Larry Storch, known as Cpl. Agarn on the '60s sitcom "F Troop," died Friday morning in his NYC apartment, his manager Matt Beckoff confirmed to THR.

Storch, a familiar face at autograph shows, was 99 years old.

The actor was forever remembered for "F Troop," in spite of the fact that it ran for only two seasons. The show, set in a fictional Wild West fort, also featured Ken Berry and Forrest Tucker. Across 65 episodes, Storch also played various Agarn family members — including his character's sister, earning a 1967 Emmy nomination.

Born January 8, 1923, he grew up in the Bronx, where he developed a reputation for his stellar impressions. Later in his career, his spot-on Cary Grant may have led to the apocryphal "Judy, Judy, Judy" Grant was said to have uttered, but never did; in reality, Storch was mid-Cary when Judy Garland entered the room, and an urban legend was born.

After serving his country in WWII, he worked on radio and was chosen by Lucille Ball to open for Desi Arnaz and his orchestra, which led to TV appearances.

More than 70 years ago, Storch hosted "Cavalcade of Stars" (1951) for the now-defunct DuMont TV network, starred on his own short-lived "Larry Storch Show" (1953), and enjoyed a thriving career in clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AVfJ_0gapu1Wm00

But it was on TV where Storch became a household face, including appearances on "The Phil Silvers Show" (1958-1959), "Car 54, Where Are You?" (1962-1963), "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" (1963), "Gilligan's Island" (1965), "I Dream of Jeannie" (1967), "Get Smart" (1968), "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1967-1968), "That Girl" (1968), "The Doris Day Show" (1970-1971), "All in the Family" (1973), "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" (1974), "Columbo" (1974), "The Love Boat" (1978), "Fantasy Island" (1979, 1980 & 1982), "Knight Rider" (1985), and "Married... with Children" (1995).

Along with "F Troop," he made a lasting impression supplying the voice of Mr. Whoopee on the animated series "Tennesse Tuxedo and His Tales" (1963-1966). He voiced Koko the Clown in a series of shorts (1962-1963), the Joker on "The Batman/Superman Hour" (1968-1969), various characters on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1969-1972), and various characters for "The Brady Kids" (1972-1973), among nearly 200 voice credits.

His lifelong friendship with actor Tony Curtis led to Storch appearing in a slew of the movie star's films: "The Prince Who Was a Thief" (1951), "Who Was That Lady?" (1960), "40 Pounds of Trouble" (1962), "Captain Newman, M.D." (1963), "Sex and the Single Girl" (1964), "Wild and Wonderful" (1964), and "The Great Race" (1965). They also worked together on the stage in a redo of "Some Like It Hot" (2003).

Other film work included "The Great Bank Robbery" (1969), "Airport 1975" (1974), "The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington" (1977), "S.O.B." (1981), and 1994's "The Silence of the Hams."

Storch was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Norma Storch, in 2003. She had also served as his manager.

He is survived by three children and stepchildren, several grandchildren, and also by his great-grandchildren.

