ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Guardian view on Tory supply-siders: unhelpful in a cost of living crisis

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvSOL_0gaptuaL00
Rishi Sunak has urged people not to believe his rivals’ financial ‘fairy tales’.

The UK isn’t going broke. More public spending – such as cheaper public transport and writing off student loans – can help counter price shocks. However, imaginative government action is unlikely to feature in a Tory leadership race dominated by austerity and trickle-down messages. Rishi Sunak is the torch-bearer for fiscal conservatism, with a message not to believe in his rivals’ “fairy tales”. They in turn cast the former chancellor as the Scrooge of British politics, insisting on lean budgets with tax increases to balance them. Britain seems caught between obsessive frugalists and reckless opportunists.

The Office for Budget Responsibility made headlines with claims last week that Britain faces an “unsustainable” debt burden. Yet this forecast is based on projections 50 years from now. It seems a little unrealistic to think future governments will not be able to head off such a scenario and restart economic growth. The OBR is in thrall to orthodox economics, which perhaps explains why it persists in an analysis that can cause needless alarm. The watchdog sets itself an arbitrary target of keeping national debt to 75% of GDP – the level it reached in March 2020 – by 2072. To achieve this, the OBR suggests spending cuts or tax rises worth £37bn every decade.

With such a recipe book, austerity becomes baked into economic management – echoing the Treasury view. The OBR adopts a self-imposed limitation that effectively treats nation states, fallaciously, like households that have to pay back their debts. But countries like Britain don’t set national budgets like ordinary families. The last budget surplus in the UK was in 2001. Since 1970, the average annual budget deficit has been 3.6% of GDP. To paraphrase John Maynard Keynes, Britain’s policymakers appear “slaves of some defunct economist”.

The OBR is independent, but its roots lie in George Osborne’s tendentious argument that Labour’s excessive spending was behind the financial crash. Since Britain faces fraying public services, new thinking is needed so that activist fiscal policy can be implemented. The cost of living crisis requires state intervention to prevent widespread immiseration. Between February and his resignation last week, Mr Sunak managed, in an often untimely manner, to do this within Treasury rules – spending more than £30bn on help with cash from freezing income tax thresholds. His opponents within the Tory party are right that the political timing is opportune for something bolder, but wrong to think the highest tax take since the 1950s presents a chance to help the country rather than themselves.

The “supply-siders” in the Tory leadership race are advancing the erroneous idea that tax cuts pay for themselves by ensuring the growth in real GDP makes up for extra tax revenue lost and keeps the budget balanced. This theory has historically been an elaborate ruse to benefit the rich. People and public services risk being overwhelmed by surging costs this year. Cutting taxes instead of using state spending to help is bad economics and worse politics. Look across the Channel, where state intervention in France has ensured that the state-controlled utility EDF capped energy prices to 4% earlier this year, compared with the 54% jump UK households experienced. There is good information buried in OBR forecasts. But the watchdog’s emphasis is on the cost of spending, not the benefits. That mentality should change to allow a proper conversation, especially among politicians, about the necessary role of government rather than a sterile debate about tax cuts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Brexit Did to Boris Johnson—And Britain

Not too long ago, I heard one of the leading Brexiteers describe his political philosophy in a room full of CEOs and senior politicians. He started by talking to this elite group about the great division between “elites” and “the people,” the victors and the victims of globalization, the haves and the have-nots of modernity. The longer he spoke, the more his words began to seem rote, remote, and stale. The energizing slogans of the Brexit campaign of 2016 sounded hollow and clich​​éd in 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
John Maynard Keynes
The Independent

‘Left behind’ neighbourhoods ‘will be hardest hit by cost-of-living crisis’

High levels of debt, financial insecurity and fuel poverty in England’s “left behind” neighbourhoods mean residents will be hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis, research suggests.Areas identified as “left behind” have experienced a sharper rise in fuel poverty than other deprived areas, and are also disproportionately affected by rising energy caps, according to a new report.The research was carried out by Oxford Consultants for Social Inclusion (OCSI) for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for “left behind” neighbourhoods as part of its inquiry into levelling up.These are areas with poor physical and digital connectivity, low levels of community engagement and a lack...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Northern Tories fear election wipeout as leadership candidates appear ready to drop levelling up policy

Senior Conservatives across the north of England are growing increasingly concerned that the government’s flagship levelling up policy will be dropped by whoever becomes the party’s new leader.Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and Jake Berry, chair of the party’s Northern Research Group in parliament, have both separately warned that the huge red wall gains made at the last election will be lost without an ongoing strategy for the region.They have separately written to all candidates demanding commitments on investment and greater powers for the area.But almost a week on from Boris Johnson’s resignation, none of the eight remaining runners and...
ELECTIONS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Budget Deficit#Cost Of Living#Gross Domestic Product#Uk#Tory#British#Treasury#Obr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

‘Thank the lord, I have been relieved’: the truth about the history of abortion in America

At our rural county’s historical society, the past lives loosely in bulletins, news clippings, maps and handwritten index cards. It’s pieced together by pale, grey-haired women who sit at oak tables and pore over old photos. Western sun filters in, half-lighting the women as they name who’s pictured, who has passed on. Other volunteers gossip and cut obituaries from local newspapers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy