Tennis

How Novak Djokovic came back to win Wimbledon final over Nick Kyrgios

By Tom Hamilton
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Novak Djokovic kept his cool in the furnace of Centre Court against Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon championship. As Kyrgios stuck the ball in the net on championship point, Djokovic looked to his team and let out a massive exhale. The triumph sees him go one behind...

www.espn.com

TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
William Renshaw
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
TENNIS
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Centre Court#Grand Slam#Australian
TENNIS
TENNIS
TENNIS

