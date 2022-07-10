ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Loaded 2023 Quarterback Class Should Help Notre Dame Move On

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWyOX_0gaptYMT00

Notre Dame identified the 2023 quarterback it wanted very early in the recruiting process, but for a number of reasons things didn't work out in the end, and now the Irish staff is moving on.

Make no mistake, Notre Dame needs a quarterback in the 2023 class, and although it is late in the process the Irish have a lot going for it as it looks to land that player. For one, Notre Dame has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country, and the offensive class is already impressive and is only going to add even more in the near future. That makes being the quarterback in this class a very, very attractive option.

Notre Dame also has the benefit of looking for a quarterback in what is an incredibly deep year at the position. The 2023 recruiting class is absolutely loaded with talented prospects. Some are committed elsewhere, some are still uncommitted, but in both categories there are players the Irish staff can and should pursue.

There are plenty of options, so let's look at them.

NAMES TO KNOW

CJ CARR - Any quarterback discussion about Notre Dame needs to begin with Carr because right now he's the only player committed. From the moment he committed the reclassification rumors started. Carr could ultimately decide to still do that, but as of right now his plans are to remain in the 2024 class. But it's worth at least mentioning at the outset.

AUSTIN NOVOSAD - The Dripping Springs (Texas) High School standout is currently committed to Baylor, but the expectation has been for some time that he would not stick with the Bears. The reason is other big time programs have continued to get involved, with Ohio State being a program making a hard push and now the Irish are getting involved.

Novosad is ranked as the nation's No. 136 overall player in the land by Rivals, and he's the No. 9 quarterback. He's ranked No. 221 overall by 247Sports, but he's ascending as a prospect. In two years as a starter the 6-3, 185-pound gunslinger has passed for 6,072 yards and 75 touchdowns while throwing just 13 interceptions. Novosad has completed 64.5% of his passes the last two seasons.

Film Analysis - Novosad is a tall and lanky quarterback with a nice frame. The first thing I noticed on film is that Novosad throws a really nice deep ball. He can throw it far, but more importantly he shows impressive touch and accuracy throwing the ball down the field, something Notre Dame needs more of in its offense. Novosad doesn't have a cannon, but he has a clean release, he gets good zip on the ball, his accuracy stands out and he's a gutsy quarterback that isn't afraid to put the ball into tight spots. As he fills out his arm will get stronger, and once that happens his game will really take off.

When watching film of Novosad it's obvious he has a good feel for the game. You can see him working through progressions quickly with his eyes and feet and he shows good timing as a passer. When he moves or faces pressure he keeps his eyes downfield on his read, which allows him to make throws with defenders in his face.

Novosad is a pocket passer, but he stays light on his feet and if the defense bails or leaves an opening he's athletic enough to avoid pressure and then take off to move the chains. He also throws the ball accurately and with good zip when he's on the run.

KENNY MINCHEY - Minchey is the lowest ranked recruit on the board but he's also one of my favorites. The 6-2, 205-pound quarterback is from Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II, the same high school that produced former Notre Dame star Golden Tate. Minchey committed to Pitt in April and hasn't taken any visits since. He seems content with his decision, but I do believe he would be interested in Notre Dame if the Irish staff pursues him.

Minchey is ranked as a four-star recruit by On3 and ESPN, and the latter ranks him as the No. 176 overall player in the country. He earned offers from Tennessee, Michigan State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Houston prior to committing to the Panthers.

Film Analysis - If your top priority for a quarterback is that he's a playmaker then you're going to love Minchey. This is especially true if you like playmakers from the pocket. Minchey hit a growth spurt between his sophomore and junior season, growing at least an inch and a half and really filling out his frame. He's still on the shorter side (a shade under 6-2), but he's built strong and he possesses the kind of frame to be a strong player from the pocket.

Minchey has a lower release point, more from the ear than over the top. This might cause some issues at times as a pure pocket passer, but it also allows him to easily adjust his release point, which makes him an effective off-platform thrower. It also adds to his gunslinger style of play because he gets through the throwing zone very quickly. Minchey does a very good job changing arm speeds and angles, and his accuracy doesn't dip when he does so.

The Pope John Paul II star has easy arm strength. It looks like he's just flicking the ball but it gets where it needs to go in a hurry. Like Novosad, Minchey throws a beautiful and accurate deep ball, and he is an aggressive passer that is willing to fit the ball into tight areas. Minchey makes extremely quick decisions and his anticipation is top notch. Minchey is a decent athlete that could make more plays with his legs than he does in high school. He's capable of running read zones and being a chain mover as a scrambler, but he's a pocket passer first and second.

BROCK GLENN - Glenn is an ascending prospect that will likely blow past his current three-star ranking. Rivals has him as a four-star and the No. 204 player in the country, but others are further behind right now. The reason he'll likely jump is because the arm talent and athleticism is very impressive, but he has a lot to prove from a production and consistency standpoint.

Ohio State, Florida State, LSU and Auburn all offered Glenn this spring or summer and right now the Buckeyes, Tigers and Seminoles are considered the top contenders.

Film Analysis - From a pure arm talent standpoint Glenn is arguably the best player on the list. He has a powerful arm and possesses a very quick, clean throwing motion. He gets the ball out in a hurry and it jumps out of his hand with good velocity. His ability to throw with power on the run also stands out, and Glenn attacks the middle of the field aggressively.

Glenn still needs work on the finer points of the game. He can get loose with his mechanics on film, and when that happens his ball placement takes a dip. He can change speeds effectively, but he isn't quite as accurate when he slows his arm down. He tends to throw high, which tells me he his release point is constantly too early, but that can be corrected.

Glenn is also the best athlete in this list. He throws well on the run, he can make plays with his legs and he's strong, so he can avoid pressure and get off throws when he climbs into the pocket.

*** There very well could be more names added to the list as the Irish coaches continue working through film and pouring through transcripts, but this is a very good starting point of players we expect the Irish staff to pursue.

