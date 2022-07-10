Woman Refiles $20 Million Sexual Assault Suit Against Trey Songz

Photo: Getty Images

VAN NUYS (CNS) - A woman who last month asked for and was granted dismissal of her $20 million lawsuit accusing Trey Songz of sexual assault at a 2016 party in West Hills has refiled the case in a different courthouse.

A lawyer for the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe in her Los Angeles Superior Court suit, filed court papers on June 29 with Judge Richard L. Fruin asking that her original case filed Feb. 15 be dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it could be revived later. The lawsuit was formally dismissed on Wednesday.

However, on Friday the woman refiled the case in Van Nuys Superior Court, once again alleging sexual assault, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. The case will now be overseen by Judge Shirley Watkins.

A representative for the 37-year-old entertainer could not be reached.

Doe says she initially had a "casual and occasionally sexual relationship" with the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

"That relationship changed radically on March 24, 2016, when defendant Trey Songz (sexually assaulted) plaintiff Jane Doe," according to the suit.

The alleged incident took place in a bedroom of a West Hills house during a party.

"Defendant Trey Songz barred plaintiff Jane Doe's exit from the bedroom through force and physical restraint," the refiled suit states.

After the alleged assault was over, a hysterical Doe "grabbed her clothes and ran out of the house, leaving her underwear behind," then contacted a ride-hailing service to get home, according to the suit.

The ride-hailing service driver realized Doe was in emotional distress and took her to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center's emergency room in Burbank, where a sexual assault exam was performed and police were called, the suit states.

The stress of the alleged attack and Doe's fear for her life prevented her from providing Songz's name to the police, the suit states. She may incur financial losses as well as expenses for psychological counseling, the suit states.