Man Holed Up Inside Pico Rivera Home Taken Into Custody

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PICO RIVERA (CNS) - A man holed up inside a Pico Rivera home for at least five hours was taken into custody Sunday, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Terradell Street, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

An approximate time when the suspect was taken into custody was not released. It was also unclear what prompted the barricade.

The sheriff's Pico Rivera station urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 562-949-2421.

