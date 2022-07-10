‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Miracle Mango Salsa Chicken Recipe Is a ‘3-Ingredient Marvel’

Ree Drummond is a fan of one-pan dishes and her mango salsa chicken recipe definitely checks that box. And it only requires three ingredients! The Pioneer Woman star shared the steps for this easy weeknight dinner idea.

Ree Drummond’s mango salsa chicken recipe is a perfect weeknight dinner

Drummond demonstrated how to make her simple chicken recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to three-ingredient dishes .

“Miracle mango salsa chicken really does live up to its name,” she said. “It’s a one-pot wonder made with two everyday ingredients and one very delicious cheat.”

She sprinkled salt and pepper over skinless, boneless chicken thighs and seared the chicken in a hot skillet with oil. “I just want to sear the and get as much color on the outside as possible,” she shared.

After browning the chicken for two to three minutes on each side, she removed it from the skillet. “It’s not cooked all the way through but it’s definitely going to have a chance to in a little bit,” Drummond explained. “For now, I’m going to take it out of the pan.”

She added long grain rice and water to the pan. “This is going to mix with all of those chicken juices, all of that flavor,” the Food Network host explained.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star called 1 store-bought ingredient a ‘wonderful cheat’

Drummond added a third timesaving ingredient. “We’ve got chicken, we’ve got rice. Now for the wonderful cheat — mango salsa. It’s just out of a jar,” she said.

The Pioneer Woman star added half of the jar and brought the mixture to a boil. “Whenever you’re trying to make recipes with as few ingredients as possible, salsa is a really great cheat ingredient,” she noted. “If I wanted to get the flavors of the salsa with different ingredients , I’d have to add onion and garlic and peppers and tomatoes. Not to mention the mangos. I just cracked open a jar and poured it in.”

Drummond added the chicken back to the pan and reduced the heat, then simmered the dish for 20 minutes with the lid on. “It looks every bit as miraculous as the name makes it sound,” she said when it was finished cooking.

She added extra mango salsa to the top after plating it but recommended sprinkling cilantro over the top or adding sour cream. “It really is a three-ingredient marvel,” she said.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Drummond’s easy chicken recipe earns rave reviews

Based on the Food Network recipe’s reviews, Drummond’s chicken dinner is a winner. Comments included, “So good and easy! A real winner for a busy night,” “I love this recipe! Simple but flavorful!,” and “Very easy and tastes great.”

One reviewer shared, “Super easy and delicious! Gonna try other flavors of salsa next but great for a quick dinner that’s filling and satisfying. Big hit with all the family!”

Another person wrote, “This was so simple and delicious. Great for a busy day and need dinner fast. I used brown jasmine rice with the same proportions and it was amazing.”

