New York City, NY

14-year-old stabbed during fight in NYC subway dies, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Teen dies: A 14-year-old died after being stabbed during a fight on the platform of a New York subway station in Manhattan. (400tmax/iStock )

NEW YORK — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

According to the New York City Police Department, a 15-year-old is in custody and believed to be responsible for the stabbing, WNBC-TV reported.

Police said the 14-year-old was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach in Manhattan at about 3 p.m., the television station reported. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at the 137th Street-City College station in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan, WABC-TV reported. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WNBC.

Police believe the teen got into a dispute with someone he knew on the street and their fight continued inside the station, WPIX-TV reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate “a fight or dispute began on the street and continued into the train station where an altercation occurred,” Jason Wilcox, the chief of transit for the NYPD, told CNN.

Police recovered a knife and a broomstick at the scene of the stabbing, WPIX reported.

The teen in custody was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, Wilcox said during a news conference late Saturday.

“At the time, he was bleeding from his back and abdomen and brought to an area hospital to be treated for wounds to his left hip area,” Wilcox told reporters. “The cause of those wounds and his role in this incident remain part of an ongoing investigation.”

PIX11

Amazon worker robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn, packages stolen

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An on-duty Amazon worker was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday in Sheepshead Bay, and the assailant made off with packages from the delivery van, according to authorities. The victim, 34, was making deliveries near Avenue W and Bragg Street around 3:30 p.m. when the assailant rode up on a Citi Bike, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man shot 10 times on Jersey City street

A man was shot at least 10 times on Forrest Street in Jersey City Wednesday night. The victim managed to make his way to a hospital in Newark, where he is being treated, a source told the Jersey Journal. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Forrest Street, between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

