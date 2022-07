LOS ANGELES - A suspected road rage incident turned deadly in South Los Angeles overnight, police said. Surveillance video obtained by homicide investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department shows that the victim was driving a gray Scion xB hatchback. He was exiting off the 105 Freeway in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood with another vehicle following close behind. The video continues to show the victim turning on E. Imperial Highway, near the intersection of S. Central Avenue, when the suspect pulled up close to him and shot him before leaving the scene going eastbound on Imperial Hwy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO